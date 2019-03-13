Facebook Watch’s first breakout hit, ‘Red Table Talk,’ has been renewed for over 20 new episodes

caption Jada Pinkett Smith in “Red Table Talk.” source Facebook Watch

Facebook renewed its Watch original series, “Red Table Talk,” for over 20 new episodes to debut in May.

The show is hosted by Jada Pinkett Smith and features intimate interviews from her home.

Facebook announced on Wednesday that it renewed the show, its first breakout hit original series on Facebook Watch, for over 20 new episodes to premiere in May.

Here’s how Facebook describes the series: “Jada Pinkett Smith, her daughter Willow, and mother Adrienne – three generations of women open their home for a series of candid conversations with family and friends.”

“Red Table Talk” is the first Facebook Watch show to make an impact in the broader streaming TV market. Every week, Parrot Analytics provides Business Insider with a list of the seven most “in-demand” TV shows on streaming services. “Red Table Talk” made it on the list last week after the most recent episode featuring Jordyn Woods broke a Watch original series viewing record. It was Facebook’s first entry into the top seven.

In the episode, Woods addresses for the first time rumors that she slept with NBA star Tristan Thompson, the father of Khloe Kardashian’s child. The episode was viewed by 7.5 million Facebook users for at least one minute, and gained over 800,000 interactions (reactions, shares, and comments) in the first three days.

Facebook has struggled to make its original scripted shows stand out in a crowded TV space where Netflix and YouTube dominate streaming and online video. Elizabeth Olsen’s “Sorry For Your Loss” peaked with its first episode at 4 million views, and plummeted after that even though it has a 94% Rotten Tomatoes critic score.

But “Red Table Talk,” an unscripted series, is gaining traction and has become a cultural phenomenon.