Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith haven’t sworn or yelled at each other in 20 years — here’s how they did it

Jada Pinkett Smith sat down with husband Will Smith, mother Adrienne Banfield-Jones, and daughter Willow Smith for the latest episode of her Facebook Watch Series “Red Table Talk.”

They both recalled a moment when the “Girls Trip” star cursed at Smith in front of 20 people (including his son Trey, who was 1 or 2 years old at the time).

Following the outburst, the “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star” told Pinkett Smith that he grew up watching his father abuse his mother, and he wasn’t interested in being in a relationship “ where there is profanity and violence.”

The couple said they stopped swearing or raising their voices at each other for 20 years.

Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith have been married since 1997, and they explained why communication is a key part of their long-lasting relationship.

During the latest episode of Pinkett Smith’s Facebook Watch Series “Red Table Talk” titled “Becoming Mr. & Mrs. Smith,” the actress sat down with her mother Adrienne Banfield-Jones, husband Will, and daughter Willow Smith.

Will explained that the “moment that launched our communication” took place at a house party before they got married. The “Collateral Beauty” star said that they were playing pictionary with 20 other people and Will’s son Trey (from his previous marriage to Sheree Zampino), was 1 or 2 years old and sitting on his lap.

At one point, Jada cursed in front of everyone and said: “Will, would you shut the f— up?”

Following her remark, the pair went to another room and Will explained that based on his upbringing, he didn’t wish to be in a relationship that involved the use of profanities or violent language.

Will explained: “I was like, ‘Jada, this is the deal. I grew up in a household where I watched my father punch my mother in the face, and I will not create a house, a space, and interaction with a person where there is profanity and violence. If you have to talk to me like that, we can’t be together. We’re not gonna use any profanity in our interactions, we’re not gonna raise our voice, we’re not gonna be violent. I can’t do it.'”

The 50-year-old insisted that he would break up with her if she wasn’t on the same page as him. Will added that “her eyes welled up with tears” and Pinkett Smith agreed to be more mindful of her language.

“It was 20 years before we used profanity in any conversation that we had,” Will added. The actors went on to say that they never raised their voices and they took communication courses.

Pinkett Smith elaborated and said that they “couldn’t afford” to let their anger get the best of them because “it could get ugly.”

“We wouldn’t have been able to nurture kindness, love,” she said.

When Banfield-Jones asked how they handled the intense feelings that went along with being angry, Pinkett Smith said that discipline was important.

“You’re not communicating when you’re talking to each other in anger,” she added. “What I realized is that you’re beating up on someone you love versus handling that with yourself.”

Will also agreed and said that he and Pinkett Smith “learned really early” that they can never take back words said out of anger, regardless of the number of apologies made. The couple also added that throughout the years of speculation regarding their marriage, their family was always their No. 1 priority.

