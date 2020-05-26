2 prominent members of an LA TikTok house were arrested on drug charges during a cross-country quarantine trip

caption Hall (left) and Hossler (right) are two of Sway LA’s most recognizable faces. source Bryce Hall/Instagram; Jaden Hossler/Instagram

Bryce Hall, 20, and Jaden Hossler, 19, of the LA-based TikTok collective “Sway House” have been arrested on drug charges in Lee County, Texas.

Hall and Hossler road-tripped to Texas with friends earlier in May, where they have been partying at an Airbnb.

Hall and Hossler appeared to be released Tuesday afternoon.

Two of TikTok’s top creators – Bryce Hall, 20, and Jaden Hossler, 19 – were arrested in the wee hours of Monday, May 25 in Giddings, Texas on drug-related charges. Both Hall and Hossler are part of a Gen Z content collective known as the Sway House, along with fellow members Josh Richards, Quinton Griggs, Anthony Reeves, Kio Cyr, and Griffin Johnson.

Since early May, most of the group – including Hall, Hossler, Richards, and Johnson – have been partying with fellow TikTokkers Tayler Holder and Blake Gray at a luxe Airbnb rental in Cedar Springs, Texas. The group road-tripped to Texas this month after shelter-in-place restrictions were relaxed in the state of California, where the group usually resides in a Bel Air mansion in Los Angeles. Hall’s following on TikTok hovers just under seven million, while Hossler boasts an equally impressive six million followers on the platform.

On Tuesday morning, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office in Giddings confirmed that both Hall and Hossler were in custody. However, both Hall and Hossler have since tweeted, indicating they were released Tuesday afternoon.

im back — Bryce Hall (@BryceHall) May 26, 2020

According to the sheriff’s office, Hossler was arrested on two charges: possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 2 in an amount greater than four grams and less than four hundred grams; and possession of marijuana in an amount greater than two ounces and less than four ounces.

Substances that fall within penalty group 2, according to drug statutes in the state of Texas, include most hallucinogens and stimulants. Substances specifically listed in penalty group 2 include: DMT, MDMA (ecstasy), psilocybin, mescaline, phenylacetone (P2P), Vyvanse, Qualuude, tetrahydrocannabinols (THC) other than marijuana, and compounds derviced from 2-aminopropanal, such as mephedrone and methylenedioxy-pyrovalerone (the main ingredients in “bath salts”). Hossler’s crime is a second-degree felony, punishable with 2-20 years in state prison and a fine not to exceed $10,000. Hossler is being held on an $11,500 bond.

Hall, on the other hand, was brought in exclusively charges of possession of marijuana in an amount less than two ounces. Possessing less than two ounces of marijuana is a Class B misdemeanor in the state of Texas, punishable by up to 180 days in county jail and a fine not to exceed $2,000. However, first-time offenders accused of possessing less than two ounces of marijuana, such as Hall, are often able to avoid harsh penalties by agreeing to participate in a diversion program and/or community service – so long as the accused person is able to maintain a clean record while on probation. Hall’s bond, according the sheriff’s office, is $5,000. However, an individual’s driver’s license can be suspended for up to six months following a conviction of any offense outlined in the Texas Controlled Substances Act, including possession of marijuana.

Snapchat footage of the arrest taken by fans who live in the area surfaced online shortly after the arrests were made, sparking a call on Twitter to #freesway.

The whereabouts of fellow Sway House members Quinton Griggs, Anthony Reeves, and Griffin Johnson remain unclear. Member Kio Cyr, notably, did not go on the trip with the rest of the group.

The “Sway boys” are represented by TalentX Entertainment, a TikTok talent management company founded by popular YouTubers Tal Fishman and Jason Wilhelm.