Jaden Smith says people offered him food and asked if he was sick after his parents did a very public health intervention on their talk show

caption Jaden Smith on the latest episode of “Red Table Talk.” source Red Table Talk/Facebook

Jaden Smith says that people treated him differently after parents Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith had a health intervention with him on “Red Table Talk.”

“After the last episode, I walk in the street and people are like, ‘Oh my god, are you sick? Can I pick you up? Can I get you some water?'” Jaden recalled.

The 21-year-old went on to say that people also offered him food, and his reaction was, “I’m here eating too, I’m good. I’m fine.”

Previously, Will and Jada spoke to Jaden about his health on “RTT” and said that “he just looked drained” and was lacking nutrients. Jaden, who’s been a vegetarian for the past year, also said that he had stomach issues and was eating approximately two meals a day or sometimes just “one big meal.”

On Monday’s episode of “RTT” on Facebook Watch, the Smiths (comprised of Jaden, Will, Jada, Willow Smith, Adrienne Banfield Norris, and Trey Smith) gathered to find out the results from health tests that were conducted three months prior, when Will called an emergency family meeting that was released as part of season two.

Ten minutes before recording the latest episode of the talk show, titled “Smith Family Medical Results Revealed,” Jaden said that he didn’t want his results filmed when he first hears them. Given the way people responded last time, Jaden said that he didn’t want people to approach him and comment on his health situation.

After receiving a pep talk from Will, Jaden participated in the “RTT” episode, which featured Dr. Mark Hyman from the Cleveland Clinic Center and Mona Sharma, Will’s nutritionist and wellness coach.

Jaden told Hyman that he has experienced frequent stomach issues and typically eats pancakes for breakfast. Based on his test results, Hyman said that the star has sensitivities to gluten and dairy. And because he no longer eats meat and fish, he has low levels of B12 and omega 3, in addition to low Vitamin D levels.

However, Hyman said that Jaden could address his stomach concerns by changing his diet and taking supplements.

