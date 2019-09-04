Jägermeister is releasing a spiked cold brew coffee made with 33% alcohol

- source
- Jägermeister is introducing a new alcoholic cold brew coffee to give Jäger lovers a boost of energy to fuel their late-night debauchery.
- Designed to be served as a frosty shot at -18 degrees Celsius, the cold brew-digestif hybrid combines Jägermeister’s 56 herbs, blossoms, roots, and fruits with the flavors of Arabica coffee and cacao.
- The beverage will hit shelves in the United States and United Kingdom in January 2020 for a suggested retail price of $24.99 for a fifth (750 milliliters) or $32.99 for 1 liter.
Jägermeister is a staple of many late-night escapades, but now it’s bringing a taste of morning to the iconic liqueur.
The famous alcohol brand is introducing Jägermeister Cold Brew Coffee to give Jäger lovers a boost of energy with every sip, no Jägerbombs required.
Designed to be served as a frosty shot at -18 degrees Celsius, the cold brew-digestif hybrid combines the 56 herbs, blossoms, roots, and fruits that have made Jägermeister a household name with the all-natural flavors of intense rich Arabica coffee and cacao.
“Combining Jägermeister with coffee has been a fan favorite for years, so we wanted to perfect that experience for our consumers and create a product where those flavors were perfectly balanced,” Jack Carson, Mast-Jägermeister’s US director of innovation, said in a press release obtained by Insider.
“Jägermeister Cold Brew Coffee fits seamlessly into our portfolio, while speaking to our audience who want to live boldly and experience disruptive new things,’ he added.
Jägermeister Cold Brew Coffee will be available starting in the United States and the United Kingdom in January 2020 for a suggested retail price of $24.99 for a fifth (750 milliliters) or $32.99 for 1 liter.
