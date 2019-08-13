Jaguar is giving Tesla owners a special $3,000 discount on its I-Pace electric SUV

- source
- Hollis Johnson/Business Insider
- Jaguar is offering Tesla owners a $3,000 discount on its I-Pace electric SUV, a Jaguar representative confirmed to Business Insider.
- The promotion is available through September 30, the representative said.
- While the I-Pace has received positive reviews from automotive critics, it has sold poorly in the US compared to Tesla’s vehicles, according to estimates from the electric-vehicle website InsideEVs.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Jaguar is offering Tesla owners a $3,000 discount on its I-Pace electric SUV, a Jaguar representative confirmed to Business Insider.
The promotion is available through September 30, the representative said.
Read more: Jaguar’s electric I-Pace SUV was just named the best car of 2019 – here’s how it stacks up against Tesla’s Model X
Jaguar released the I-Pace in 2018. While the vehicle has received positive reviews from automotive critics, including the “world car of the year” award from the 2019 World Car Awards, it has sold poorly in the US compared to Tesla’s vehicles, according to estimates from the electric-vehicle website InsideEVs.
Jaguar sold around 1,522 I-Pace vehicles in the US this year through July, while Tesla sold around 10,225 Model X SUVs, according to InsideEVs.
The I-Pace has also faced technical issues, as Jaguar voluntarily recalled around 3,000 I-Pace vehicles in May due to a potential problem with their braking systems.
Are you a current or former Tesla employee? Do you have an opinion about what it’s like to work there? Contact this reporter at mmatousek@businessinsider.com.
- Read more:
- A Tesla owner implanted her car’s key into her arm so that she can start her Model 3 with her body
- Elon Musk denies Jeffrey Epstein advised him or Tesla during the company’s bungled attempt to go private
- Elon Musk calls gas-powered cars a ‘passing fad’: ‘They look cool in a museum’
- Tesla Model 3 catches fire after colliding with a parked truck in Moscow