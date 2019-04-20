Jaguar’s electric I-Pace SUV was just named the best car of 2019 — here’s how it stacks up against Tesla’s Model X

caption Jaguar I-Pace. source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Jaguar‘s electric crossover SUV, the I-Pace, was named the best car of 2019 by the World Car Awards.

The I-Pace was released in 2018 and is Jaguar’s first, fully-electric vehicle.

While luxury rivals like Audi, Mercedes-Benz, and BMW plan to release electric SUVs in the coming years, Jaguar’s closest competitor to the I-Pace at the moment is Tesla‘s Model X, though the Model X is larger and seats more people than the I-Pace.

The I-Pace was released in 2018 and is Jaguar's first, fully-electric vehicle. It starts at $69,500 before federal and state incentives for electric-vehicle customers.

Read more: We drove an $87,000 Jaguar I-PACE electric SUV to see if it can take on Tesla, Mercedes, and Audi. Here’s the verdict.

While luxury rivals like Audi, Mercedes-Benz, and BMW plan to release electric SUVs in the coming years, Jaguar’s closest competitor to the I-Pace at the moment is Tesla‘s Model X (though the Model X is larger and seats more people than the I-Pace), which was first released in 2015 and starts at $89,500 before federal and state incentives.

Here’s what Business Insider thought about the I-Pace and how it stacks up against the Model X.

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

It has a 90 kWh battery and a range of 234 miles.

source Hollis Johnson

The Model X was released in 2015.

source Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider

Its long-range trim has a 100-kWh battery and a range of 295 miles.

source Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider

The I-Pace can accelerate from 0-60 mph in 4.5 seconds.

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

The Model X’s performance trim can accelerate from 0-60 mph in 2.8 seconds.

source Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider

The I-Pace can hold five passengers.

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

The Model X can seat seven passengers.

source Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider

The I-Pace’s tech features include a heads-up display, over-the-air updates, and adaptive cruise control with steering assist.

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

The Model X’s tech features include Autopilot — a semi-autonomous, driver-assistance system — a 17-inch touchscreen that controls many of the car’s settings, and over-the-air updates.

source Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider

The I-Pace was a finalist for Business Insider’s 2018 car of the year.

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

“The Jag is engaging to drive with a luxurious and modern cabin,” Business Insider’s Benjamin Zhang wrote in his review of the I-Pace. “Its styling is modern yet maintains many of the striking design cues that make Jaguar stand out. However, the I-Pace isn’t perfect. Its styling can be polarizing. While the raked rear hatch cuts into the crossover’s car capacity. In addition, the 5.6 inches ground clearance will limit its off-road capability.

“In spite of its imperfections, we found the Jag to be a really fun, stylish, and likable car that’s easy to live with.”

The Model X was a Business Insider car-of-the-year finalist in 2015.

source Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider

“We were blown away by the Model X in the limited amount of time we had with the car,” Zhang wrote in 2015.

In his review of a brief Model X test drive, he complimented its quickness and falcon-wing doors – which open upward, rather than outward.

“Simply put, it’s ridiculously fast. In fact, our videographer almost dropped his camera when I stepped on the gas,” Zhang wrote.

In a comparison between the Model X, I-Pace, and Tesla’s Model 3 sedan, Business Insider’s Matthew DeBord rated the I-Pace above the Model X, but below the Model 3.

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

“I have to give it to the Jaguar I-PACE, which is my runner-up – and a better vehicle [than the Model 3] in many respects: more luxurious, more suave, lots of fun to drive,” DeBord wrote.

“The Model X is kind of sui generis. On paper, it’s the winner. But on paper, it also costs much more … If you need space for a family, the Model X is a better choice [than the Model 3] – though clearly you have to be prepared to take out a second mortgage.”

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

The Model X starts at $89,500 before incentives.