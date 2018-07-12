The first all-electric Jaguar I-PACE SUVs in the US are now part of Waymo’s self-driving fleet

caption A Jaguar I-PACE being tested by Waymo. source Waymo

The first three Jaguar I-PACE vehicles to hit the roads in the US have arrived in Waymo’s Bay Area fleet.

The Jaguar I-PACEs will be used for testing, prior to the all-electric vehicle being outfitted with Waymo’s self-driving technology and launched in a ride-hailing service in 2020.

Waymo expects 20,000 I-PACEs to join its fleet.

Jaguar is in the process of rolling out its I-PACE all-electric vehicle, with cars slated to start arriving at dealerships later this year. Prospective owners can already start configuring the I-PACE at Jaguar’s website, where the base-priced car is about $70,000.

In the Bay Area, however, Alphabet’s Waymo self-driving unit has received its first three I-PACEs, ahead of the rest of the market.

Waymo’s ride-hailing service is slated to launch its I-PACEs – the result of partnership with Jaguar Land Rover announced earlier this year – in 2020, joining other vehicles, including a fleet of Chrysler Pacifica minivans.

For now, the Waymo I-PACEs will undergo testing in real-world conditions, to assess durability and establish design parameters, the company explained.

caption The I-PACE isn’t yet outfitted with Waymo’s self-driving tech. source Waymo

Eventually, I-PACEs equipped with Waymo’s self-driving technology will take to the roads. Waymo and Jaguar have said that 20,000 I-PACEs will joining the fleet.

According to Waymo CEO John Krafcik, the company’s “driver” – a combination of sensors and laser-radars, combined with software – will be capable of autonomously operating a range of vehicles, from all-electric luxury cars like the I-PACE to potentially over-the-road semi-trucks.

This strategy differs from what General Motors’ Cruise divisions is pursuing. Cruise is building self-driving technology into all-electric Chevy Bolts and aiming to launch later in 2019.

caption A self-driving I-PACE prototype. source Mark Matousek / Business Insider

Meanwhile, Tesla is putting its semi-self-driving Autopilot system into all new vehicles. The company has discussed a car-sharing service, but thus far Cruise and Waymo have made more progress.

Waymo in particular has suddenly burst into commercialization mode, after spending nearly a decade racking up million of self-driven miles in assorted test-vehicles.

According the company, the game plan is comprehensive, encompassing ride-hailing; delivery and logistics; public transit connections; and technology licensing for individual vehicles sold to consumers outside a fleet model.