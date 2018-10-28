Several Jacksonville Jaguars players were reportedly arrested in London after a dispute over £50,000 bar tab

caption Four players were detained by police early Saturday morning after a “misunderstanding” led them to run up a massive tab. source Ben Hoskins/Getty Images

London police detained four Jacksonville Jaguars players after a dispute over a reported £50,000 bar tab.

The players reportedly believed that the club had comped bottles of champagne and liquor, only to be hit with the huge bill at the end of the night.

Three of the players were reportedly arrested but were later released without charges when the bill was paid.

The Jaguars said in a statement that all discipline would be handled internally.

Four Jacksonville Jaguars players were detained in London early Saturday morning after a dispute over the bill at a nightclub, two days before their matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles at Wembley Stadium.

Three of the players – safeties Ronnie Harrison and D.J. Hayden, and cornerback Jarrod Wilson – were reportedly arrested and held for several hours, while safety Barry Church was just detained.

According to the Sun, the players ran up a tab of around £50,000 at the London Reign Showclub late Friday night. When they were hit with the bill, an argument broke out, and the police were called. It was reported that the club dropped the complaint and the players were released without charges when the tab was later settled.

Per NFL.com:

The players went to a club on Friday night, were sent bottles of champagne and other high-end liquors and ran up a huge bill, sources told Rapoport. The players believed that the bottles were comped, but instead, they were on their bill. When the bill arrived, the players refused to pay it, believing that it was not what they owed. An argument ensued and local police made several arrests.

On Sunday morning, NFL Network was reporting that the matter was now “resolved.”

From our GameDay Kickoff Show: Four #Jaguars players were involved in an incident at a London club in what some present describe as a misunderstanding. Of that group, only CB DJ Hayden is inactive, and that's injury related. pic.twitter.com/yGlg7YvTBy — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 28, 2018

In a statement, the Jaguars said that “any discipline will be handled internally.”

The Jaguars went on to lose to the Eagles in London on Sunday, 24-18.