A black NFL player and his white fiancée toasted to ‘more light-skinned kids’ in an Instagram video, and people are denouncing them as colorist

caption Chargers Safety Jahleel Addae, fiancé Lindsey Nelson, and their son Zion during the Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp on August 03, 2018. source Photo by Tom Walko/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Los Angeles Chargers safety Jahleel Addae and his fiancée, Lindsey Nelson, are facing backlash after Nelson posted a video of them toasting to “more light-skinned kids.”

The video, which was originally posted on Nelson’s Instagram page, showed the couple with friends, as well as their 1-year-old son, Zion.

The couple have faced backlash online, with people accusing them of colorism, which is discrimination or prejudice against individuals with darker skin tones, particularly among people of the same ethnic group.

Some people shared photos of darker-skinned children to show Addae and Nelson “what beauty is.”

A black NFL player and his white fiancée are facing backlash on social media after video emerged of them toasting to “more light-skinned kids.”

Los Angeles Chargers safety Jahleel Addae’s fiancée, Lindsey Nelson, shared an Instagram story of the toast before putting her profile on private, according to Yahoo Sports.

The video showed one man saying, “Cheers to more light-skinned kids,” which the group then repeated. Addae is seen in the video holding his and Nelson’s 1-year-old son, Zion.

It’s unclear what was said that prompted the toast.

Despite Nelson’s Instagram being private, other pages, including “Wagsteainc,” which posts updates on the wives and girlfriends of athletes, shared it on public profiles.

Read more: A black student is suing her former high school after being told her skin was ‘too dark’ to perform on the dance team, lawsuit says

People are outraged and offended

Since going viral, the video has caused outrage online, with people accusing the couple and their friends of colorism, which is the discrimination or prejudice against individuals with darker skin tones, particularly among people of the same ethnic group.

I don't have problem with you having a white wife if that is who you love. But when you allow that white wife to disgrace you #JahleelAddae your Mother, sisters and future daughters, then you sir have truly forgotten who's shoulders you stand on and where you are from #GetOut SAD — Everything Bae Likes (@1SummerStorm) February 10, 2019

Jahleel Addae is a prime example of how anti-black Black men can be towards Black women. That entire table full of Dark skin Black men with white women "here's to more light skin babies" they want to erase Dark skin Black people. This is why the topic of colorism is important. — Jason (7 Oscar nominee Black Panther 78+ awards) (@EscaflowneClown) February 10, 2019

Stop letting kids look up to these false role models who spreading the same divide that has been destroying the black community from the plantation. Light vs Dark Skin ain't nothing new. Until we accept that we come in many beautiful shades this will continue #JahleelAddae — R3 Inc (@GrammyUnit2005) February 10, 2019

These self hating Black men/women are the reason non-Black people feel so comfortable publicly disrespecting Black people. Y’all giving them permission. ????#JahleelAddae — It's Shanbrae (@Issa_Brae) February 10, 2019

Of course #JahleelAddae and his friends were just making a joke, but there is a grain of truth in every joke. Lots of people really do prefer light skinned babies, and it's problematic. Why are some of you pretending this isn't real? — Dre Anne (@JustDreAnne) February 10, 2019

Some are using the incident as an opportunity to celebrate beauty

Some people shared photos of darker-skinned children to show Addae and Nelson “what beauty is.”

Can we get a darkskin baby thread so #JahleelAddae and his wife can see what beauty is? pic.twitter.com/65P467SVgY — I write..???????????? (@Ebonydiamonds19) February 10, 2019

Addae and the Chargers did not immediately respond to INSIDER’s request for comment.

Addae and Nelson are set to be married in Florida this July.