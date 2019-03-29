Jai Courtney says he will be back playing Captain Boomerang in the James Gunn ‘Suicide Squad’ movie

caption Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang in “Suicide Squad.” source Warner Bros.

Jai Courtney told Business Insider on Friday he will be returning for the “Suicide Squad” sequel directed by James Gunn.

Courtney played the DC Comics supervillain Captain Boomerang in the 2016 David Ayer-directed movie.

Will Smith is not returning for Gunn’s “The Suicide Squad” movie, and according to reports the movie will be focusing mostly on DC characters who were not in the first movie.

But Courtney is excited to return: “It will be different, for sure, but it’s going to be great,” he told Business Insider.

Despite reports that Warner Bros.’ next “Suicide Squad” movie, written and directed by “Guardians of the Galaxy” helmer James Gunn, will be mostly focusing on new DC Comics characters, it turns out Captain Boomerang will be coming back.

Jai Courtney, who played the character in the 2016 movie, told Business Insider on Friday that he will be starring in Gunn’s “The Suicide Squad.”

“We’re getting ready to shoot in a few months’ time,” Courtney said, while promoting his upcoming movie “Storm Boy” (in theaters April 5). “There’s not much else I can reveal about it but, yeah, you’ll be seeing Boomerang back for sure.”

It’s still unclear which actors from the David Ayer movie will be returning for the sequel.

Will Smith, who played Deadshot, exited the Gunn project due to scheduling conflicts (Idris Elba is reportedly eyeing the Deadshot role). Margot Robbie, who played Harley Quinn and is already shooting a spin-off titled “Birds of Prey,” is expected to return. However, according to a Hollywood Reporter story, Gunn is planning to use DC characters who weren’t in the first movie.

But for fans of the first movie (which grossed over $746 million worldwide), the return of Courtney’s outlandish, pink, unicorn-obsessed supervillain is a welcome sight. And the actor is excited to get back into the character.

“I’m happy, it’s going to be fun,” Courtney said. “It will be different, for sure, but it’s going to be great.”

“The Suicide Squad” is set to open in theaters August 6, 2021.