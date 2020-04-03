Jake Gyllenhaal made Tom Holland’s handstand challenge look easy after Ryan Reynolds flat-out refused to take part

caption Jake Gyllenhaal posted the video to his Instagram. source @jakegyllenhaal Instagram

Jake Gyllenhaal completed the t-shirt handstand challenge with ease after Tom Holland nominated him.

Gyllenhaal nailed the challenge, and there were plenty of thirsty tweets out there after he posted the video.

Gyllenhaal was nominated by Holland, who also nominated Ryan Reynolds. Reynolds refused to take part.

After completing the challenge, Gyllenhaal nominated Hugh Jackman, 50 Cent, and his sister Maggie Gyllenhaal.

Jake Gyllenhaal nailed the latest social media challenge: putting on a t-shirt while doing a handstand.

Gyllenhaal made the challenge look easy, posting the video to his Instagram. MTV shared it:

Sorry I'm late to our Zoom meeting, I was watching Jake Gyllenhaal put on a shirt while in a handstand. pic.twitter.com/UIlV5Wihyv — MTV (@MTV) April 2, 2020

Gyllenhaal was nominated by “Spider-Man: Far From Home” costar Tom Holland, who completed the challenge on Wednesday.

Gyllenhaal teased Holland after the latter posted his video, reposting Holland’s challenge on his Instagram story and writing: “Wait. @tomholland2013 What’s the challenge??? Shirtless heavy breathing??”

Fandom shared the video of Holland doing it, which he originally posted to his Instagram story.

Good to see Tom Holland's Spider-Man training is (somewhat) paying off ???? (via @TomHolland1996 | IG) pic.twitter.com/jGINhscvwa — Fandom (@getFANDOM) April 1, 2020

Gyllenhall completed the challenge with ease, and there are plenty of thirsty tweets following his video.

Not to be a hoe on main but Jake Gyllenhaal please let me carry your children

pic.twitter.com/1CiE9rOJjq — Tᥲtყ ???? (@bartlebyn) April 2, 2020

The only way this could be more entertaining is if I were underneath ???? — OriginalTA (@OnlyEndsOneWay) April 2, 2020

After nailing the challenge, Gyllenhall nominated Hugh Jackman, 50 Cent, and sister Maggie Gyllenhaal.

Holland also nominated Ryan Reynolds, who flat out refused to take part in the challenge. Reynolds posted a video of himself looking confused and disgusted for a few seconds, followed by simply saying “no.”

Ryan Reynolds gives a very appropriate response after being tagged in Tom Holland's strenuous IG fitness challenge ???? (via @VancityReynolds) pic.twitter.com/m792TGd1vD — Fandom (@getFANDOM) April 2, 2020

