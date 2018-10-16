Jake Gyllenhaal tracked down Jamie Lee Curtis while she was on vacation in the mountains to convince her to do the new ‘Halloween’ movie

caption Jamie Lee Curtis returns for the “Halloween” sequel. source Ryan Green/Universal Studios

In an interview with Variety, Jamie Lee Curtis said that actor Jake Gyllenhaal is the one who convinced her to reprise her role in the “Halloween” reboot, in theaters Friday

Gyllenhaal wanted her to do the movie so much that he tracked her down while she was on vacation in the mountains to talk to her about it

“Halloween” hits theaters Friday.

Jamie Lee Curtis says that Jake Gyllenhaal, whom she refers to as her “unofficial godson,” followed her on a vacation to the mountains to personally convince her to reprise her role in the new “Halloween” movie directed by David Gordon Green (“Pineapple Express”).

In an interview with Variety, Lee Curtis said that Gyllenhaal is the reason she did the 2018 film. The reboot occurs 40 years after the original took place, and Curtis reprises her role as Laurie Strode, now a grandmother.

Curtis starred in the original “Halloween” in 1978 and told Variety that her last experience on a movie in the franchise (1998’s “Halloween H20: 20 Years Later”) was “disappointing.”

“The actor is a family friend,” Variety wrote of Gyllenhaal’s relationship to Curtis. “Curtis refers to him as her ‘unofficial godson’ – and he tracked her down while she was on vacation in the mountains. Gyllenhaal urged Curtis to take [director David Gordon] Green’s call. The two had worked together on 2017’s ‘Stronger,’ which Gyllenhaal told Curtis was the greatest experience of his professional career.”

Curtis also told Variety that the “Halloween” reboot is “powerful,” “old school,” and “terrifying.” The movie, which is already a critical hit with an 85% score on Rotten Tomatoes, hits theaters Friday.

