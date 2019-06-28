Jake Gyllenhaal has been rocking a thin gold chain and his new look has divided the internet

caption Jake Gyllenhaal arrives for the Premiere Of Sony Pictures’ “Spider-Man Far From Home” held at TCL Chinese Theatre on June 26, 2019 in Hollywood, California. source Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

Jake Gyllenhaal has been seen rocking a gold chain recently.

Fans are divided.

Some love it, others aren’t so sure.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

During the press tour for Marvel’s Phase 3 ending “Spider-Man: Far From Home,” Oscar-nominated actor Jake Gyllenhaal has made a small but conscious style choice that has unsurprisingly caused a rift online.

While he has switched up his outfits from suits to tees depending on the event, one thin gold chain, un-tucked and unassuming, has been the go-to accessory. In interviews, Gyllenhaal has had to dance around the specifics of his character Mysterio to avoid spoilers, but the biggest mystery is whether or not the gold chain is working for fans.

:takes deep breath: I'm ready to talk about Jake Gyllenhaal's chain: pic.twitter.com/C4pfzFQS2z — Allison P Davis (@AllisonPDavis) June 27, 2019

According to W Magazine, Gyllenhaal added the chain to his daily arsenal this past May. Save for a few paparazzi photos, the first major appearance that confirmed that it was now a thing was during a “Spider-Man: Far From Home” promo stop in Mexico.

Since then, the chain has become the center of attention. Some fans want to be the chain, while others are questioning Gyllenhaal’s motives and have expressed joy in the idea of the chain being snatched from him.

my current sexuality is Jake Gyllenhaal wearing a gold chain — cynthia (@urcym) June 27, 2019

i just want to be jake gyllenhaal's lil gold chain — big mad (@nobodybymitski) June 27, 2019

Unpopular opinion: Jake Gyllenhaal is a corny goober and I hope he gets his lil gold chain snatched. Love Sean Paul though. — Kesime Bernard (@Kesime) June 28, 2019

jake gyllenhaal wearing a chain with his hair slicked back pic.twitter.com/spr5IGcsK5 — k (@lilgyllenhaal) June 22, 2019

jake gyllenhaal is wearing this chain over his shirts when he could just be wearing a necklace that says midlife crisis & get the same statement out — ????☂️???? (@roondogmara) June 27, 2019

As with most things these days, there really is no middle ground when it comes to opinions of the look. People are either 100% in, or they think the 38-year-old actor has finally gone too far.

The wave of thirst finally breached the dam walls when Gyllenhaal paired the chain with a black tee and passionately defended Sean Paul’s music during a radio show with Spider-Man himself, Tom Holland.

Jake Gyllenhaal’s “Sean Paul is good” take is the best thing I’ve ever seen pic.twitter.com/JiWkADaQEC — Kate Halliwell (@katehalliwell) June 27, 2019

Some have even noticed that he and Tom Holland’s red carpet looks at the film’s premiere closely resembled Will Ferrell and Chris Kattan’s in “A Night at the Roxbury.”

So is this all one big joke? Of course, the actor isn’t the first to wear a gold chain, but some fashion trend watchers are taking it very seriously and think that Gyllenhaal and his stylists may have just started something.

“It is only natural that following the rise of the ‘scumbro’ trend, this gold chain and slicked back hair combo could be thought of as its style successor,” wrote Brooke Marine for W.

So there you have it. Don’t be surprised to see the resurgence of the gold chain.