Jake Gyllenhaal is in talks to play the villain in Marvel’s ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ sequel

source Marvel Comics

Warning: This post contains spoilers for “Avengers: Infinity War.”

Jake Gyllenhaal may be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor is in talks to star in the “Spider-Man: Homecoming” sequel as classic Spider-Man villain Mysterio.

Mysterio first appeared in 1964 in an issue of “The Amazing Spider-Man” and was created by Spider-Man creators Stan Lee and Steve Ditko. That means he’s one of Spider-Man’s oldest foes, but this would be the first time he’ll appear in a live-action film (he’s appeared in various animated Spider-Man series).

The original Mysterio’s real name is Quentin Beck, a special effects creator and stuntman in Hollywood who becomes a supervillain who specializes in illusions. There have been many characters named Mysterio that have appeared in Spider-Man comics throughout the years, but Beck is probably who Gyllenhaal would be playing if the creators want to stick to the classic interpretations of Spider-Man villains.

The “Homecoming” sequel is scheduled for release on July 5, 2019.

Tom Holland’s Spider-Man is one of many characters who disappeared after the Thanos snap in “Avengers: Infinity War,” but there are plenty of reasons to believe that those characters will return in the “Infinity War” follow-up next May – just in time for Spider-Man to appear again a couple months later.