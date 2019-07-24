Jags cornerback Jalen Ramsey arrived at training camp in an armored truck with a hype man yelling ‘It’s time to get that money’ after a contract dispute with the team

caption Jalen Ramsey made an entrance at Jaguars training camp. source via Jaguars/Twitter

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey arrived at training camp on Wednesday in an armored vehicle.

Ramsey had a hype man with him who yelled “Time to get that money!” as Ramsey exited the vehicle.

Ramsey had hoped for a contract extension this offseason, saying he felt he had outplayed his rookie deal. He is set to make $3.6 million this season.

The fourth-year cornerback pulled up in front of the stadium in an armored truck, with a hype man who gave Ramsey an introduction through a megaphone to a small crowd.

“This man’s coverage is so good, he could have his own cell phone service,” the man with the megaphone said.

“The man’s so good, they [gonna] give him is own jail. Call it Jalen County, because these receivers are on 24-hour lockdown.”

As Ramsey jumped out of the back of the truck, carrying several bags, the man said, “It’s time to get that money!”

Ramsey had hoped for a contract extension this offseason but said he was informed the Jaguars would not be giving him one. Ramsey is set to earn $3.6 million this season and had said he felt he had out-played his rookie contract. Ramsey in June referenced Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue, who is now holding out of training camp to get a new contract.

“I think I’m in a similar situation as Yan, as where I feel like I have outplayed my rookie contract and I feel I’ve earned a new contract,” Ramsey said.

The Jaguars picked up the fifth-year option on Ramsey, worth $13.7 million in 2020. They could use the franchise tag on him afterward if they do not agree to an extension next offseason.

Ramsey joked on Twitter about how much money he would ask for on his next deal.

“Imma ask for so much money, they have to put me on lay-away” ???????????????? — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) June 11, 2019

“At the end of the day, it’s not the end of the world,” Ramsey said of not getting an extension in June. “I’m tremendously blessed. I’m so blessed. I’m not down on it or anything like that at all, but that is the circumstance. That is what I’ve been told.”

