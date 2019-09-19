An NFL team reportedly asked the league if star cornerback Jalen Ramsey could play 2 games in 4 days if he was traded

caption Jalen Ramsey. source Michael Reaves/Getty Images

An NFL team asked the league office if star cornerback Jalen Ramsey could play on Sunday after playing Thursday night with the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The league office informed the team that players could only play one game per week.

Ramsey’s trade market seems hot, with the Philadelphia Eagles, Seattle Seahawks, and Kansas City Chiefs reportedly all interested in the All-Pro cornerback.

The trade market for Jacksonville Jaguars star cornerback Jalen Ramsey appears to be heating up.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, one NFL team is so interested in Ramsey’s services that they asked the league office if Ramsey could play on Sunday if he also plays on Thursday. The Jaguars play the Tennessee Titans on Thursday, and Ramsey is expected to play.

According to Schefter, the league office shot down the team, saying a player can only play one game per week.

Several NFL players have been outspoken about Thursday Night Football, saying the short week is tough on their bodies. Asking Ramsey to play two games in four days – and three games in eight days – would be a tall order. However, it may be a sign of how much teams covet the fourth-year, All-Pro cornerback.

Ramsey asked the Jaguars for a trade on Monday, following a heated dispute with head coach Doug Marrone on the sidelines during Week 2.

Ramsey is due for a contract extension. He wanted one from the Jaguars before the 2019 season, but the team denied him, instead, picking up his fifth-year option, worth $13 million. Ramsey then showed up to training camp in a Brinks truck. Ramsey’s impending extension, and the Jaguars’ asking price – reportedly two first-round picks – has perhaps delayed any trades.

According to CBS’s Jason La Canfora, the Philadelphia Eagles, Seattle Seahawks, and Kansas City Chiefs are all interested in landing Ramsey.