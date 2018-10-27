How the Saudi government’s story on slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi has shifted over time

Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was killed in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2.

Khashoggi, who wrote for The Washington Post and was often critical of the Saudi government, went to the consulate to obtain documents to marry his Turkish fiancée. But he never came out.

The Saudi government’s narrative on what happened to Khashoggi has taken many twists and turns since he went missing in early October.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is widely suspected of orchestrating the killing, but the Saudis have moved to distance him from the incident.

Here’s how the Saudi’s story on Khashoggi’s fate has shifted over time:

The Saudis initially claimed that Khashoggi safely departed the consulate and vehemently denied allegations of harming or killing him.

caption Jamal Khashoggi, a prominent Saudi journalist, is missing. source Reuters

The Saudis provided no proof that Khashoggi departed the consulate as they continued to issue denials for nearly three weeks.

caption Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrives for a meeting at number 10 Downing Street on March 7, 2018 in London, England. source Leon Neal/Getty Images

“Mr. Khashoggi visited the consulate to request paperwork related to his marital status and exited shortly thereafter,” an unnamed Saudi official told The New York Times earlier this month.

Source: The New York Times

The Saudi government had denied allegations that Khashoggi was killed, describing them as “baseless.”

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, also known as MBS, earlier this month told Bloomberg News that Turkish authorities were welcome to search the consulate. “We have nothing to hide,” he said.

caption Mohammed bin Salman, Deputy Crown Prince and Minister of Defense of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in the Oval Office at the White House, March 14, 2017 in Washington, DC. source Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Source: Bloomberg

“He’s a Saudi citizen, and we are very keen to know what happened to him,” he added. “And we will continue our dialogue with the Turkish government to see what happened to Jamal there.”

caption LONDON, ENGLAND – MARCH 07: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrives for a meeting with British Prime Minister Theresa May (not pictured) in number 10 Downing Street on March 7, 2018 in London, England. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has made wide-ranging changes at home supporting a more liberal Islam. Whilst visiting the UK he will meet with several members of the Royal family and the Prime Minister. source (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

The Saudi ambassador to the US told The Post on October 8 that it would be “impossible” for consulate employees to kill Khashoggi and cover up his death “and we wouldn’t know about it.”

The Saudi-owned Al Arabiya TV network on October 11 aired a report claiming that 15 men said to be involved in Khashoggi’s disappearance weren’t sent to Istanbul for the purpose of capturing or killing him but were just tourists.

On October 19, Saudi Arabia acknowledged Khashoggi died in the consulate, claiming he was killed in a fistfight.

caption A protester holds a sign saying “We will not leave without Jamal Khashoggi” outside the Saudi embassy in Istanbul on October 5, 2018. source Osman Orsal/Reuters

Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir on October 21 told Fox News that Khashoggi was killed as a result of a “rogue operation,” claiming that Prince Mohammed had no prior knowledge of the incident. He described Khashoggi’s death as a “murder.”

caption Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir speaks to Fox News’ Bret Baier on Sunday, October 21, 2018. source Fox News

Saudi Arabia’s official press agency on October 25 quoted a prosecutor with knowledge of Turkey’s investigation into Khashoggi’s fate as saying evidence indicated that his killing was premeditated.

“Information from the Turkish authorities indicates that the act of the suspects in the Khashoggi case was premeditated,” Saudi Arabia’s public prosecutor said in a statement.

caption Turkish police officers examine the official residence of Saudi consul Mohammed al Otaibi on October 18, 2018. source Kemal Aslan/Reuters

On October 22, CNN reported that surveillance footage suggested the Saudis’ involved in the operation had a man wear Khashoggi’s clothing, a fake beard, and glasses around Istanbul in an attempt to act as a body double.

Source: CNN

Saudi officials who spoke with the AP subsequently acknowledged that a body double was used but said it was part of a plan to kidnap rather than kill Khashoggi.

Saudi Arabia still hasn’t said where Khashoggi’s body is.