Jameela Jamil criticized Kim Kardashian’s new body foundation and said she’d rather ‘make peace’ with her stretch marks and eczema than wear it

- On Monday, Jameela Jamil took to Twitter to call out Kim Kardashian West’s newest beauty product, the KKW Beauty Skin Perfecting Body Foundation.
- In her tweets, Jamil said the product could potentially transfer and “destroy your sheets,” and that she’d rather “make peace” with her “million stretch marks and eczema” than wear it.
- Jamil later shared a post about the foundation on Instagram, and said the product could potentially “make some skin conditions worse and is based on a photoshop ideal of a woman.”
- Kardashian West previously said she uses body foundation to cover her psoriasis, and shared a video of her applying the product to her grandmother’s arms.
Jameela Jamil is likely not going to be purchasing the newest product from Kim Kardashian West’s makeup line, KKW Beauty.
On Monday, “The Good Place” actor took to Twitter to call out the $45 KKW Beauty Skin Perfecting Body Foundation, which is said to “blur imperfections, enhance skin tone, and provide a flawless finish,” according to the brand’s website. Jamil, however, believes the product could “destroy your sheets” and send the wrong message to women.
“Hard pass,” Jamil wrote on Twitter. “God damn the work to take it all off before bed so it doesn’t destroy your sheets.”
“I’d rather just make peace with my million stretch marks and eczema,” she continued. “Taking off my mascara is enough of a pain in the arse. Save money and time and give yourself a damn break.”
Jamil followed up with more tweets about the foundation on Tuesday
On Twitter, Jamil said she has “pigment loss” caused by “severe eczema,” but refuses “to have these normal human marks weaponized against [her].”
“I have such severe eczema all over that my legs are covered in huge patches of pigment loss from scratching,” Jamil said. “I have a ton of stretch marks, and because I have Ehlers Danlos Syndrome, every time I cut, I scar. I refuse to have these normal human marks weaponized against me.”
Ehlers-Danlos Syndromes (EDS) are “a group of connective tissue disorders” that can be characterized by ultra-flexible joints and loose skin, among other symptoms, according to the Ehlers-Danlos Society.
I have such severe eczema all over that my legs are covered in huge patches of pigment loss from scratching. I have a tonne of stretch marks, and because I have Ehlers Danlos Syndrome, *every* time I cut, I scar. I *refuse* to have these normal human marks weaponised against me.
— Jameela Jamil ???? (@jameelajamil) June 25, 2019
And though Jamil acknowledged that some people “may not be ready to go without body make up,” she also promised her followers that she won’t stop “questioning and fighting the source of our shame.”
“And HEY I get that some of you may not be ready to go without body make up,” Jamil said on Twitter. “Because you’ve been taught to hate your natural body – which is devastating but so understandable in our current climate -but I’m not going to stop questioning and fighting the source of our shame.”
And HEY I get that some of you may not be ready to go without body make up. Because you’ve been taught to hate your natural body… which is devastating but so understandable in our current climate, but I’m not going to stop questioning and fighting the source of our shame. ❤️
— Jameela Jamil ???? (@jameelajamil) June 25, 2019
Jamil then reiterated her message on Instagram
In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Jamil said the foundation could potentially “make some skin conditions worse and is based on a photoshop ideal of a woman.”
View this post on Instagram
Seeing more and more companies sell *always marketing just at women* make up that is for your body, to cover all your “flaws.” This is a nightmare for your clothes, furniture, bedsheets, bank account, especially if you are tall or curvy, as you need so much extra, it’s time consuming to put on and take off. It clogs pores, can make some skin conditions worse and is based on a Photoshop ideal of a woman. Which is a problematic downhill spiral. Yes I understand we should all be allowed to do whatever makes us feel good, but can we not also question why fully disguising our entire natural selves makes us feel better? Why do we feel bad about ourselves? Who did that? who profits off it? do boys have to live up to the same standards? Are they shamed *as* easily and frequently as us femmes? Isn’t there something a BIT off about making people’s happiness and confidence lie in doll-like perfection? ????????♀️ I’m finding it all deeeeeply suspicious myself…
“Seeing more and more companies sell – always marketing just at women – makeup that is for your body, to cover all your ‘flaws,'” Jamil wrote in the caption of her post. “This is a nightmare for your clothes, furniture, bedsheets, bank account – especially if you are tall or curvy, as you need so much extra – [and] it’s time consuming to put on and take off.”
“It clogs pores, can make some skin conditions worse, and is based on a photoshop ideal of a woman – which is a problematic downhill spiral,” she continued. “Yes I understand we should all be allowed to do whatever makes us feel good, but can we not also question why fully disguising our entire natural selves makes us feel better?”
“Why do we feel bad about ourselves?” she said. “Who did that? Who profits off it? Do boys have to live up to the same standards? Are they shamed as easily and frequently as us femmes? Isn’t there something a BIT off about making people’s happiness and confidence lie in doll-like perfection? I’m finding it all deeeeeply suspicious myself…”
People shared mixed reactions in response to Jamil’s thoughts on the foundation
On Twitter, some people said they agreed with the actor, and thanked her for encouraging others to embrace their natural bodies.
I don't have eczema, but I have a huge birth mark on my thigh, clearly visible when I wear shorts. I'm insecure about it, but I still wear the damn shorts and I absolutely refuse to cover it up with makeup. Someone has an opinion about it? Go cry in the corner.
— Ellen Ojala (@elyonindeed) June 25, 2019
THANK YOU QUEEN ❤️???? My eczema is already such a burden on my physical and mental state – I don't need to be made to feel even WORSE by being told I'm less attractive/appealing when my condition (that I'm already so self-conscious about) worsens.
— Amy (@mizzsaville) June 25, 2019
I have Psoriasis on my legs and I’m an Actor in San Fransisco. I really appreciate you normalizing these very NORMAL problems that NORMAL humans have. It’s about time someone stood up to the “standards” of how we should look! ????????????????
— Vaughn Myovich (@MyovichOFFICIAL) June 25, 2019
Thank you!! I have this rare condition that horribly effects my skin. Even when it’s not flared, I have scars from lesions and such, especially on my hands and arms. I’m so tired of being told to cover up for other people’s comfort.
— Steph ???? (@ValaBlack) June 25, 2019
Others, however, seemingly felt Jamil’s tweets excluded those who wear makeup for fun and to feel confident.
body foundation has been around for ages. You don’t get to speak for everyone and say that they’ve been taught to hate their body. Some people want to have fun with make up and it’s literally as simple as that. Ur making a mountain out of a molehill. it’s pretty sad
— Tameena (@tameenaaa) June 25, 2019
I get what you’re saying, but it’s also important not to discard the validity of using body makeup to hide scars from trauma or abuse for example. This is going to help some people.
— Lou Barnicol (@loubarnicol) June 25, 2019
I primarily agree with everything you say but there’s nothing wrong with someone wanting to cover imperfections that make them self conscious. You can still love your body and it’s imperfections but also want to cover what you see fit just like face foundation. ????????♀️
— Cherilyn Leilani (@ccherilynn) June 24, 2019
body foundation is not a new thing. if it makes someone feel more confident then who am i to tell them not to do it. this isn’t the same as dangerous teas
— ???????? (@rjkaurxo) June 24, 2019
Kardashian West previously faced criticism after announcing the launch of her body foundation
While some people wondered if Kardashian West’s foundation is necessary, others questioned if it could potentially stain clothing. Kardashian West, however, took to social media to shut down her critics.
On Wednesday, the multihyphenate star shared a video on Instagram in which she’s seen applying the KKW Beauty product onto her grandmother MJ’s arms. Throughout the video, her product seemingly smooths the appearance of MJ’s veins, and barely transfers when wiped with a paper towel.
View this post on Instagram
My grandma MJ asked me about my Body Makeup and wanted me to come over to help cover her veins. North & I went straight to her house & showed her exactly how to use it & I love how happy she is with the results! Swipe to see how amazing this before and after is on MJ! Let’s talk about the transfer. I’ve been using body makeup for over a decade now and in my experience you either get coverage that doesn’t transfer but it’s super dry and looks fake or its the opposite and really moisturizing but completely transfers. My new @kkwbeauty Body Makeup is in between. If you let it dry before putting your clothes on it transfers way less and if you set it with a translucent powder it hardly transfers at all. It was important to keep the skin looking flawless yet natural. Swipe to the 3rd slide to see. In the transfer video we didn’t have translucent powder but tried one of my pressed powders and that worked pretty good too! My body foundation really evens out and corrects your skin tone and conceals veins and bruises. My formula is super creamy, hydrating and long lasting! I can’t wait for you guys to try the entire Body Collection launching in two days on Friday, 06.21 at 12pm pst at kkwbeauty.com #kkwbeauty
The beauty mogul also previously used Instagram to tell her followers that she uses the products to cover her psoriasis.
View this post on Instagram
I’m so excited for you guys to try my new @kkwbeauty Body Collection. It consists of 3 different products (body make up, a liquid body shimmer and a loose shimmer powder). I use them all separately and sometimes all together depending on the look I am going for. This one shown above is the body Make Up. This is what I use most often. I don’t always like my legs to have shimmer on them. I use this when I want to enhance my skin tone or cover my psoriasis. I bruise easily and have veins and this has been my secret for over a decade. I’ve learned to live with and not be insecure of my psoriasis, but for days when I want to just cover it up I use this Body Makeup. My formula is so creamy and buildable and has a smooth satin finish. It builds easily for a more full coverage if needed. It launches 06.21.19 at 12pm pst at kkwbeauty.com #kkwbeauty. Stay tuned for some videos showing how i use it all.
Representatives for Jameela Jamil and KKW Beauty did not immediately respond to INSIDER’s requests for comment.
