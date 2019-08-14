Jameela Jamil says she’s ‘mortified’ by the way people in the UK treat Meghan Markle, and she thinks it’d be different if she was white

Jameela Jamil said she is “mortified” by the way the British public treat Meghan Markle, and that it wouldn’t be happening if she “was a white woman.”

The Duchess of Sussex has faced criticism for her guest-edited issue of British Vogue, for which Jamil is one of the 15 inspirational women who star on the cover.

“The Good Place” actress said the fact Markle declined to appear on the cover alongside the women shows she “isn’t in this for the glory.”

Jameela Jamil said that if Meghan Markle “was a white woman, all the bold things she’s doing would be celebrated.”

The Duchess of Sussex has been subject of intense scrutiny ever since she entered the royal family in 2018. Lately, however, the criticism has appeared to reach its peak – and Jamil thinks it’s down to racism in the UK.

“I’m massively mortified by the way people in England nitpick everything Meghan does,” said “The Good Place” star in an interview with The Sunday Times.

“Let’s just hope this is an adjustment period and that things are about to improve, because if Meghan was a white woman, all the bold things she’s doing would be celebrated.”

One of these “bold things” includes guest-editing British Vogue’s September issue, a move which caused major controversy across the UK.

“Royals don’t guest-edit magazines,” said showbiz reporter Dan Wooten while appearing on ITV’s “Lorraine.” The statement confused and angered Markle fans across the globe, who knew that Kate Middleton guest-edited the Huffington Post back in 2016.

Markle was also criticized for including Jamil as one of her 15 inspirational women on the cover. Jamil, activist and founder of the body-positivity Instagram page, @i_weigh, was questioned over her right to be called one of Markle’s “Forces for Change” after a 2013 blog post resurfaced in which Jamil bashed Miley Cyrus, Nikki Minaj, and Rihanna.

In the post, Jamil said the women were guilty of “doing everything other than having a live smear test on stage.”

Speaking to The Sunday Times about the post, the actress admitted to “taking aim at the wrong targets.”

“I’ve made so many mistakes,” she said.

“I’ve been raped and I blamed women for how men objectified and sexualised me, even when I was a child. I saw it as making men think they have a right to us. I was taking aim at the wrong targets.”

She also spoke up about Markle’s “Forces for Change” Vogue cover, which the duchess declined to pose for.

Unlike her sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, who posed for the magazine in 2016, Markle said she thought it would be “boastful” to appear on the cover for this particular project.

“This cover proves that Meghan isn’t in this for the glory,” said Jamil. “She’s being bold and using her privilege to pass the mic on to other women.”