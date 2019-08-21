Jameela Jamil blames racism for British tabloids fixating on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s carbon footprint

caption Jameela Jamil stars on the NBC comedy “The Good Place.” source Rachel Luna/Getty Images

In a series of passionate tweets on Tuesday, Jameela Jamil slammed the British press for its recent coverage of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

“Dear England and English press, just say you hate her because she’s black, and him for marrying a black woman and be done with it God d—–,” she wrote. “Your bullying is so embarrassing and obvious. You’ve all lost your marbles. It’s 2019. Grow up.”

The royal couple has been criticized for flying to Elton John’s home in France via private jet, just weeks after Harry urged fans to consider the impact of climate change. According to John, he paid for the private jet to be carbon neutral.

Ugh. Dear England and English press, just say you hate her because she’s black, and him for marrying a black woman and be done with it God dammit. Your bullying is so embarrassing and obvious. You’ve all lost your marbles. It’s 2019. Grow up. https://t.co/OMwwRU31p9 — Jameela Jamil ???? (@jameelajamil) August 20, 2019

“I will never forget reading an English s— rag, writing the words, ‘Meghan’s exotic DNA shall certainly THICKEN the royal blue blood line…’ (bangs head against table and throws up in own mouth.),” Jamil continued in an additional tweet.

I will never forget reading an English shit rag, writing the words, “Meghan’s exotic DNA shall certainly THICKEN the royal blue blood line…” (bangs head against table and throws up in own mouth.) — Jameela Jamil ???? (@jameelajamil) August 20, 2019

When one of Jamil’s followers argued that racism isn’t to blame, Jamil replied, “I too used to not understand that in this day and age there’s still such a distinct hatred/disrespect towards black women in the world.”

I too used to not understand that in this day and age there’s still such a distinct hatred/disrespect towards black women in the world, because I grew up sheltered and without personally feeling any negative way towards any race. But we have to open our eyes. It so prevalent. https://t.co/lsVQrLdiBe — Jameela Jamil ???? (@jameelajamil) August 20, 2019

Jamil also retweeted a reply that read, “They just want the brown one on the commercial flight,” adding, “said better than I could.”

???????? said better than I could ???????? https://t.co/ONRfQXPrLW — Jameela Jamil ???? (@jameelajamil) August 20, 2019

Jamil, who was featured as one of Markle’s “Forces for Change” for her September issue of British Vogue, has come to the couple’s defense in the past.

In a recent interview with The Sunday Times, “The Good Place” actress said that if Markle “was a white woman, all the bold things she’s doing would be celebrated.”

caption The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the MLB London Series game between Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees in June. source Dan Istitene – Pool/Getty Images

Other celebrities, like Pink and Ellen DeGeneres, have also defended the Duke and Duchess of Sussex amidst the negative media coverage.

“Portia and I met Prince Harry and Meghan in England to talk about their work on wildlife conservation,” DeGeneres wrote on Twitter. “They were the most down-to-earth, compassionate people. Imagine being attacked for everything you do, when all you’re trying to do is make the world better.”

