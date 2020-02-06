Jameela Jamil came out as queer on Twitter and said she was scared of being accused of ‘bandwagon jumping’

caption Jameela Jamil starred in “The Good Place.” source Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Jameela Jamil came out as queer on Twitter following backlash after she was announced as a judge for voguing competition series “Legendary.”

Jamil said she hasn’t come out until now because she was “scared of the pain of being accused of performative bandwagon jumping.”

She said it’s “scary as an actor to openly admit your sexuality, especially when you’re already a brown female in your thirties.”

“Legendary” revolves around the LGBTQ ballroom culture in which people compete at events known as balls.

Jamil added that she will only be a judge and not the MC of the show, and believes the privilege, power, and large following she has can help to gain support for it.

Jameela Jamil has come out as queer following backlash she received after being announced as a judge on HBO Max’s upcoming voguing competition series “Legendary.”

Jamil, 33, tweeted photos of a statement on Wednesday afternoon, all screenshots of notes she had typed out on her phone.

“Twitter is brutal,” Jamil wrote. “This is why I never officially came out as queer. I added a rainbow to my name when I felt ready a few years ago, as it’s not easy within the south Asian community to be accepted, and I always answered honestly if ever straight-up asked about it on Twitter.”

“But I kept it low because I was scared of the pain of being accused of performative bandwagon jumping, over something that caused me a lot of confusion, fear, and turmoil when I was a kid,” she went on.

On Tuesday, Variety reported that Jamil would serve as MC and judge on “Legendary,” a show about ball culture (or drag ball culture or the house-ballroom community), an LGBTQ subculture in which people compete at events known as balls.

The BBC reports that the origin of ballroom culture can be dated back to a “queer masquerade ball” in Harlem in 1869, while more accounts of experiences at similar events started to crop up in the 1920s.

As Arwa Haider wrote in 2018: “The ball was a transformative realm, where anybody could be extraordinary, in defiance of everyday hardships – and that elaborate fantasy continues to seize mainstream fascination.”

The scripted show “Pose,” which aired in 2018. explores what it was like for the gay, trans, and gender non-conforming people who were a part of New York’s ballroom community in the mid-1980s.

According to Rolling Stone: “Due to increasing racial tension, both in the ball community and in America as a whole, black queens began seeking out their own spaces … This splintering of the community led to the formation of ‘houses.'”

“Legendary” will feature divas competing in “houses,” or teams, in various challenges around modern-day ball culture.

The series, which will be comprised of nine episodes, will feature different themed balls and behind-the-scenes coverage of the contestants preparing to face the challenges.

‘Allies don’t take space or opportunities from the community they advocate for’

After it was announced Jamil would be part of the show, “The Good Place” actress faced backlash from fans who argued that a queer person – or someone who was part of the ballroom community – should have been given the gig.

In particular, fans lobbied for “Pose” stars Billy Porter or Indya Moore.

Trans actor Trace Lysette, who has also starred in “Pose,” tweeted: “I interviewed for this gig. As the mother of a house for nearly a decade it’s kind of kind blowing when ppl with no connection to our culture gets the gig.”

Lysette added: “This is not shade towards Jameela, I love all that she stands for. If anything I question the decision makers.”

Hey trace. I think you auditioned to be one of the house mothers. I’m just one of the judges. Not a house mother. We weren’t up for the same thing. @deadline are wrong. I’m NOT the MC. The brilliant @DashaunWesley is. I think you’re fucking amazing, in every way. And send you ❤️ — Jameela Jamil ???? (@jameelajamil) February 5, 2020

One Twitter user said: “She took the title of ally, and allies don’t take space or opportunities from the community they advocate for. Being queer == ballroom. Ball is Black and Latinx LGBTQ+ culture, and they should get this opportunity.”

Last thing I’ll say about the Jameela Jamil situation: she took the title of ally, and allies don’t take space or opportunities from the community they advocate for. Being queer == ballroom. Ball is Black and Latinx LGBTQ+ culture, and they should get this opportunity 1/4 pic.twitter.com/j2N1D9AxTt — The Cali Nerd (@TheCaliNerd) February 6, 2020

Shahmir Sanni tweeted that despite loving Jamil, it was a “bad decision.”

“So many people are profiting from ballroom culture even though they have nothing to do with it and if you really want to dismantle white supremacy, this is the anti-thesis to that cause,” Sanni said.

“Because ballroom isn’t just a fun, trendy thing…it’s a deep culture, rooted in anti-racism and anti-homophobia/transphobia.”

Because ballroom isn’t just a fun, trendy thing…it’s a deep culture, rooted in anti-racism and anti-homophobia/transphobia. And I know for a fact that you already know this. But your team should’ve advised you to find someone from WITHIN the ballroom scene to take this role. — Shahmir Sanni (@shahmiruk) February 5, 2020

Trans actress and model Amiyah Scott added: “I starting walking balls when I was 16. I became a house mother before I could legally drink. I transitioned FROM THE BALLROOM SCENE to network television and you mean to tell me TV shows based around the scene are being created and I’m not even considered to be involved? K.”

I starting walking balls when I was 16. I became a house mother before I could legally drink. I transitioned FROM THE BALLROOM SCENE to network television and you mean to tell me TV shows based around the scene are being created and I’m not even considered to be involved? K. — Amiyah Scott (@KingAmiyahScott) February 4, 2020

In her Twitter statement, Jamil clarified: “I’m not the MC. I’m not the main host.”

“I’m just a lead judge due to my 11 years of hosting experience, being fully impartial, a newcomer to ballroom (like much of the audience will be), and therefore a window in for people who are just discovering it now, and being a longtime ally of the LGBT community,” she said.

She added that DaShaun Wesley is the MC.

‘This is absolutely not how I wanted it to come out’

Jamil is known for discussing tough issues. She is a body neutrality activist who has been open about her struggles with an eating disorder and body dysmorphia and has also spoken publicly about having an abortion.

Jamil, who has been in a relationship with singer James Blake since 2015, has not spoken openly about her sexuality before.

“It’s also scary as an actor to openly admit your sexuality, especially when you’re already a brown female in your thirties,” she added in her Twitter statement. “This is absolutely not how I wanted it to come out.”

She went on: “I know that my being queer doesn’t qualify me as ballroom. But I have privilege and power and a large following to bring this show… Sometimes it takes those with more power to help a show get off the ground so we can elevate marginalized stars that deserve the limelight and give them a chance.

“I had concerns at first about joining as on-camera talent, as I’m not from the world of Ballroom. But to get these shows about minorities made, sometimes you need mainstream names that can bring their followers to watch and support shows.”

She added: “That is what Megan Thee Stallion and I hope to bring to the ballroom community. Support, love, respect and allyship.”

Megan Thee Stallion is also a judge, as is stylist Law Roach and voguing legend Leiomy Maldonado. DJ MikeQ will DJ. Roach, Maldonado and DJ MikeQ are all queer.

“I am just trying to use my platform and privilege to make sure important stories are told about groups that society needs to know about/accept/celebrate,” Jamil added.

