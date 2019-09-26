Jameela Jamil scolded ‘incredibly rude’ diplomats who were talking over the speakers at a UN women’s conference

caption Jameela Jamil speaks onstage during WE Day UN 2019 at Barclays Center on September 25, 2019 in New York City. source Ilya S. Savenok / Getty Images for WE Day

Jameela Jamil started her speech at the WE Day UN event in New York on Wednesday by scolding diplomats in the audience who were talking over the speakers.

“Hi, sorry, can we get the people in the back to stop talking?” Jamil demanded in the speech shared on Twitter.

“Frankly I think women have been spoken over for long enough,” she told the crowd.

Jamil later appeared on NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” where she told the host that people talking during concerts and speaking events was one of her biggest pet peeves.

My speech at the UN today started with me absolutely bollocking everyone talking at the back. Side note *there are some women who cannot have babies or feed them with their bodies, those are still women.* pic.twitter.com/llh8LC0qEr — Jameela Jamil ???? (@jameelajamil) September 26, 2019

Later that day, Jamil told Jimmy Fallon on NBC’s “The Tonight Show” that people talking during concerts and speaking events was one of her biggest pet peeves.

“I shouted at diplomats and world leaders at the back who were talking over the amazing women who were being celebrated on stage,” she told the host.

“I really don’t like it!”

