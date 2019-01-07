E!’s red carpet feed misnamed ‘The Good Place’s’ Jameela Jamil as her character’s sister and people are confused

By
Callie Ahlgrim, Insider
-
Jameela Jamil strikes a Tahani-approved pose on the red carpet.
  • The Good Place” actress Jameela Jamil walked the red carpet for the 76th annual Golden Globes on Sunday, which took place at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, California.
  • When she appeared onscreen during E!’s coverage, she was listed as Kamilah Al-Jamil.
  • Kamilah is the sister of Jamil’s character on “The Good Place,” Tahani Al-Jamil.
  • The two sisters are constantly in conflict and Tahani struggles with living in her sister’s shadow.
  • Most people are thinking the misnaming was a clever joke.

“The Good Place” actress Jameela Jamil walked the red carpet for the 76th annual Golden Globes on Sunday, which took place at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, California. But those watching the coverage on E! who are unfamiliar with her character may have been confused.

When Jamil appeared onscreen during E!’s red carpet coverage, she was listed as Kamilah Al-Jamil.

Kamilah is the sister of Tahani Al-Jamil, Jamil’s character on “The Good Place.” Tahani is known for being vainglorious and desperate for approval, while her sister Kamilah is successful and widely beloved.

The two sisters are constantly in conflict and Tahani struggles with living in her sister’s shadow. Most people are thinking the misnaming was a subtle joke. As many fans of the show pointed out, this misnaming would be Tahani’s worst nightmare.

Others, however, were unsure whether it was a mistake borne of lazy research.

Some people were simply confused.

A representative for E! did not immediately respond to INSIDER’s request for comment.

The Golden Globes is airing at 8 p.m. EST tonight on NBC.

