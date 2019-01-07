E!’s red carpet feed misnamed ‘The Good Place’s’ Jameela Jamil as her character’s sister and people are confused

caption Jameela Jamil strikes a Tahani-approved pose on the red carpet. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

“The Good Place” actress Jameela Jamil walked the red carpet for the 76th annual Golden Globes on Sunday, which took place at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, California.

When she appeared onscreen during E!’s coverage, she was listed as Kamilah Al-Jamil.

Kamilah is the sister of Jamil’s character on “The Good Place,” Tahani Al-Jamil.

The two sisters are constantly in conflict and Tahani struggles with living in her sister’s shadow.

Most people are thinking the misnaming was a clever joke.

THEY CALLED JAMEELA JAMIL KAMILAH AL JAMIL PLEASEGSHDH pic.twitter.com/2NupmTTmIb — izzy (@spidermanffh) January 6, 2019

Kamilah is the sister of Tahani Al-Jamil, Jamil’s character on “The Good Place.” Tahani is known for being vainglorious and desperate for approval, while her sister Kamilah is successful and widely beloved.

The two sisters are constantly in conflict and Tahani struggles with living in her sister’s shadow. Most people are thinking the misnaming was a subtle joke. As many fans of the show pointed out, this misnaming would be Tahani’s worst nightmare.

Give #TheGoodPlace fan who works at E! one billion dollars for this savage insult on a shot of Jameela Jamil that would ENRAGE Tahani pic.twitter.com/2hetvBskIb — Netflix US (@netflix) January 6, 2019

Watching #GoldenGlobes red carpet, did E! just caption Jameela Jamil as Kamilah al-Jamil? What a great, subtle joke. This is truly Tahani's Bad Place. — Jackie Anderson (@JackieMA) January 7, 2019

E! credited Jameela Jamil as Kamilah Al-Jamil!!! A great joke!!!! E! made a joke! I couldn’t get a screenshot! — Esther Zuckerman (@ezwrites) January 6, 2019

THE GOLDEN GLOBES JUST PUT KAMILAH AL JAMIL AS @jameelajamil'S NAME pic.twitter.com/YufMhOlA8Q — The Mary Sue (@TheMarySue) January 6, 2019

Others, however, were unsure whether it was a mistake borne of lazy research.

screaming @enews captioned @jameelajamil on the red carpet with “kamilah al-jamil” aka her fictional sister from the tv show she’s on…. yall are lazy @enews smh #goldenglobes — paseeSHEah (@paxyshia) January 6, 2019

Um @enews was it intentional to mislabel @jameelajamil as Kamilah Al-Jamil on your Golden Globes coverage? If so, hilarious—if not, yikes #GoldenGlobes2019 — Sarah Park (@sarahgepark) January 6, 2019

I can't be totally sure I saw this because what are the odds, but: of all the possible ways for E! to list Jameela Jamil's name incorrectly, "Kamilah al-Jamil" is really the ultimate — Miranda Meyer (@MirandaWMeyer) January 6, 2019

Some people were simply confused.

Why did E! wrote Kamilah Al Jamil instead of Jameela Jamil? #GoldenGlobes #redcarpet — JMF (@juliablocked) January 6, 2019

Did E! just call Jameela Jamil "Kamilah Al-Jamil?" The hell was that??? #GoldenGlobes #ERedCarpet — ???? Clare Voyant ???? (@SayWhatSugar) January 6, 2019

Who the f is “Kamilah Al-Jamil”? #JameelaJamil — art ???????????????????????????? (@arthimeera) January 6, 2019

A representative for E! did not immediately respond to INSIDER’s request for comment.

The Golden Globes is airing at 8 p.m. EST tonight on NBC.

