James Bacon, college senior and White House official is ‘not some dumb kid Trump put in there,’ his grandmother says.

James Bacon, who is 23 years old and a senior in college, was recently hired an official in the White House’s Presidential Personnel Office.

The George Washington University student once worked as an intern for US Rep. Bradley James Sherman.

Bacon’s grandmother said that he has always been brilliant, hardworking, and interested in the political process.

“He’s not an ideologue,” said Doris Bacon, who says she’s a Democrat.

James Bacon, who is an undergraduate at George Washington University, has previously worked at the Department of Transportation and Department of Housing and Development.

Now in the Presidential Personnel Office, he will be the right-hand man to John McEntee, the director of the Presidential Personnel Office, Politico reported.

While he’s still young, Bacon’s career in politics didn’t start at the White House, his grandmother, Doris Bacon, a former journalist for the Associated Press, told Insider. She said she’s disappointed that he’s been described in reports as a Trump loyalist and belittled because of his age.

“James is interested in the political process. He just, by chance, got into politics,” she said. “He’s not some dumb kid who Trump put in there.”

Bacon’s grandmother says he isn’t a political loyalist

James Bacon, like his grandparents, has always been interested in politics, his grandmother said. Her late husband, also named James Bacon, died in 2010 and was a celebrated reporter for the Associated Press, Los Angeles Herald Examiner, and a friend to many celebrities, according to his obituary.

Doris Bacon said that while she and her grandson may have differing political views, she and his whole family supports him.

“He’s not an ideologue. He’s a very bright kid,” said Doris Bacon, who said she’s a Democrat. “He’s never done anything but do well in school. He’s a Republican in a family that has some republicans and some democrats.”

While juggling a full load of classes at George Washington University, he thrived at the Department of Housing and Urban Development under Secretary Ben Carson, she said. A representative for George Washington University confirmed to Insider that he’s still enrolled and pursuing a bachelor’s degree in liberal arts.

Bacon landed his first gig in politics as a high school intern at the office of US Rep. Brad Sherman, a California Democrat, Doris Bacon said.

Question about his resume

In a White House financial disclosure report, first published by ProPublica, James Bacon said that worked as a paralegal for a kaw firm called Schmitz & Secaris in Falls Church, Virginia in 2017, a freelance “baseball trainer” for relative Los Angeles, California in 2016, a production assistant at Lock & Key Productions North Hollywood and on President Donald Trump’s campaign in 2016.

Rep. Brad Sherman was not listed.

Doris Bacon said that her grandson, or anybody else in her family, hasn’t worked as a paralegal or a baseball coach.

Insider could not find a contact for a firm under the name Schmitz & Secaris. The attorney Michael P. Socarras, who has worked with Republican politicians and runs the similarly named Virginia law firm Schmitz Socarras LLP, did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

“There are a lot of James Bacons out there,” Doris Bacon said.

Doris Bacon said that for anyone interested in politics, working in the White House today would be an interesting job.

“He wasn’t just a gopher at HUD. He was doing just a lot of substantial stuff,” she said of James Bacon. “He’s just a really good person.”