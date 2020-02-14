James Blake defends girlfriend Jameela Jamil after viral social media posts accuse the actress of faking health illnesses

caption James Blake and Jameela Jamil attend the 2020 Grammys. source Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

Grammy-award winner James Blake defended his girlfriend, actress Jameela Jamil, amid her latest social media controversy.

An Instagram user speculated that Jamil has invented various health issues, citing inconsistencies in various media reports over a period of years.

Jamil denied the allegations and said she lives with Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome, which Blake echoed in his Twitter statement Friday.

Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter James Blake is stepping up in defense of his girlfriend, “The Good Place” actress Jameela Jamil, who has faced several recent controversies, most recently viral allegations that she has exhibited signs of Munchausen Syndrome.

The 33-year-old actress has faced speculation of having the mental health disorder which causes a person to pretend they suffer from an illness. The conspiracy spread online after a viral Instagram post called into question past statements about her health, some seemingly incongruous with each other.

Jamil defended herself against the allegations across social media, beginning with a tweet on Wednesday.

“First I’m lying about my sexuality, now I’m now being accused of munchausens?[sic]” the actress wrote. “By an unhinged idiot who didn’t even realize in all her ‘research’ that my car accident injury stories are ‘different’ because they were about TWO SEPARATE CAR ACCIDENTS 13 years apart? You can keep it.”

Her boyfriend, Blake, 31, echoed Jamil’s remarks while defending her in a statement shared with his 330,600 Twitter followers Friday.

“I would have spoken on this earlier but Jameela asked me not to,” Blake wrote on Twitter, attaching screenshots from the iPhone’s notes app, the all-too-familiar way celebrities have come to post lengthy statements to circumvent the platform’s 280 character limit.

I would have spoken on this earlier but Jameela asked me not to. Please read x pic.twitter.com/edpC3BRwd8 — James Blake (@jamesblake) February 14, 2020

“It’s pretty disgusting to watch the woman I love just being dog piled on every day for such ridiculous things,” Blake said. “She hasn’t abused anyone. She hasn’t funded anything dangerous or brought any deliberate harm to any marginalized group. She’s just done her best as an ever learning human, as most of us are, to help other people with her privilege.”

Jamil has become well-known, at least online, for her staunch advocacy against products peddled by celebrities like Kim Kardashian that claim they help with weight loss or improve imperfections to meet societal beauty standards.

“She doesn’t want others to feel alone, gaslit, or ashamed the way she has,” he said.

Blake said he had seen evidence of injuries and illnesses Jamil has previously discussed, which was the subject of the viral social media posts.

“I am there for her swollen joints, her dislocations, her severe allergic reactions…and her constant high fevers,” the “King’s Dead” singer said, mentioning a concussion, three months of seizures, a cancer diagnosis, and complications resulting from Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome (EDS).

Per Health.com, Jamil first said she had EDS in February 2019, though she had at least hinted at it prior.

According to the National Institutes of Health, EDS describes various connective tissue disorders, including at least 13 types of known variants. Some forms of the disease, which often affects joints and can affect the vascular system, can result in decreased lifespans, though not all variants are as serious.

“The signs and symptoms of EDS vary by type and range from mildly loose joints to life-threatening complications,” the NIH said. “Features shared by many types include joint hypermobility and soft, velvety skin that is highly elastic (stretchy) and bruises easily. Mutations in a variety of genes may lead to EDS; however, the underlying genetic cause in some families is unknown.” “Her being attractive, tall, and successful doesn’t mean she hasn’t been sick,” Blake said, noting that EDS is real and that the disease is “vastly under researched.”

Blake said those attacking Jamil did not know her, adding that many people believed she really was her Tahani Al-Jamil, the fictional character she portrayed on NBC’s “The Good Place” from 2016 to 2020.

“I’m not gonna stand by and let some total strangers try to push my girlfriend over the edge to what… stop her from helping kids with eating disorders? stop removing mainstream shame of talking about mental health,” he said.

Jamil was criticized earlier in February by members of the LGBT community after she accepted a gig on HBO’s upcoming show “Legendary”, which will follow ballroom culture. The culture is often associated with the oppression of Black and Latinx members of the LGBT community, Indy100 reported.

Actress Trace Lysette, who is transgender, shared her annoyance in a viral tweet following news that Jamil had been cast and said that she – a longtime participant of ballroom culture – had been overlooked for the same gig. Jamil claimed they were going for different jobs, though Lysette disputed that in a follow-up tweet.

Lol.. I interviewed for this gig. As the mother of a house for nearly a decade it’s kind of kind blowing when ppl with no connection to our culture gets the gig. This is not shade towards Jameela, I love all that she stands for. If anything I question the decision makers https://t.co/kJleDihn02 — Trace Lysette (@tracelysette) February 4, 2020

Jamil gave conflicting statements on whether she was “newcomer” or a longtime fan of the culture, Indy100 said. The British actress then said she was a member of the LGBT community, coming out as queer, but she faced questions and criticism over why she decided to do that amid the critiques about her role on “Legendary.”

Blake questioned why so many people seemed to be enjoying the social-media attacks on his girlfriend: “I don’t ever see men treated like this, the way we tear women from limb to limb,” he said in his statement.

