You can rent the James Bond villain’s ‘floating lair’ from ‘Casino Royale’ — for about $72,000 a week. Take a look inside the sleek yacht.

source 20th Century Fox

Best known for its appearance in the 2006 James Bond film of the same name, the superyacht Casino Royale is currently available to be rented for € 65,000 (or around $72,000) a week via luxury yachting company Camper & Nicholsons.

According to Boss Hunting, the yacht appeared in “Casino Royale” as the “floating lair” of the movie’s villain, Le Chiffre. Boat International reported in April 2017 that the yacht was listed for sale by Jochen Brill at another yacht broker, Northrop & Johnson. At the time, the asking price was just under € 4 million (or around $4.2 million).

Read more: A 150-foot, champagne-colored superyacht reportedly once owned – and apparently abandoned – by Nicole Kidman just hit the market. Take a look inside.

The performance motor yacht, a Sunseeker Predator, has four cabins and one master suite, and it can accommodate up to eight guests. Requiring four crew members, the sports vessel also comes with a Jacuzzi, sunbathing areas, and numerous water toys, including paddle boards, snorkeling equipment, and water skis.

Keep scrolling for more pictures of the sleek watercraft.

Casino Royale has powerful engines, allowing it to obtain a maximum speed of 45 knots.

caption The yacht was used in the 2006 James Bond film in which it was filmed on location in the Bahamas. “Casino Royale” was Daniel Craig’s first Bond film. source With the courtesy of Camper & Nicholsons International

Source: Camper & Nicholsons

It has about 9 feet of headroom space, in addition to an alfresco dining area, a sun pad, and lounging area.

caption During the summer months, the yacht is in the Western Mediterranean. source With the courtesy of Camper & Nicholsons International

Source: Camper & Nicholsons

The main deck also has a retractable sun roof over the dining area.

Source: Camper & Nicholsons

The main suite has a walk-in closet, a full-size bathroom with a shower, and a master study, complete with marble and leather furnishings.

Source: Camper & Nicholsons

The lower deck has four cabins, which can house eight guests. In addition, each room has a TV and its own marble-accented bathroom.

Source: Camper & Nicholsons

The vessel also includes a VIP stateroom and two twin staterooms.

Source: Camper & Nicholsons

This superyacht (which has its own website and Instagram) can be yours (temporarily!) for a bit over $72,000 a week.

Source: Camper & Nicholsons, Casino Royale – Valletta, Instagram