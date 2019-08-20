The 25th James Bond movie now has a title: ‘No Time to Die’

caption Daniel Craig as James Bond in “Spectre.” source Sony Pictures

The upcoming James Bond movie now has a title: “No Time to Die.”

The 25th Bond movie will be released in theaters in the US on April 8 and in the UK on April 3.

Daniel Craig will once more play 007.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

007 finally has a title for his next movie: “No Time to Die.”

The news was announced on the official James Bond Twitter account on Tuesday.

Daniel Craig returns as James Bond, 007 in… NO TIME TO DIE. Out in the UK on 3 April 2020 and 8 April 2020 in the US. #Bond25 #NoTimeToDie pic.twitter.com/qxYEnMhk2s — James Bond (@007) August 20, 2019

Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga (“True Detective,” “Beasts of No Nation”) and starring Daniel Craig once again as James Bond, the movie will be released in the US on April 8 and in the UK on April 3.

Read more: The 6 winners and losers at the 2019 summer box office

The 25th Bond movie will follow 007 in his life since leaving the MI6. But when his old CIA contact Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright) tracks him down for his help, Bond once more is back in action, this time taking on a villain with some dangerous new tech (played by Rami Malek).

The last time we saw Bond on the big screen was 2015’s “Spectre.” That movie went on to make over $880 million worldwide.