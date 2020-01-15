There will never be a female James Bond, according to the family that holds an ‘iron grip’ on the series

caption “No Time to Die,” hitting theaters in April, will be Daniel Craig’s final film as James Bond. source Universal Pictures

James Bond fans have long speculated about who’d be fit to portray the famous spy after Daniel Craig steps down from the role. Fans and industry icons alike have celebrated the idea of a female Bond, including actresses like Priyanka Chopra and even former Bond actors like Pierce Brosnan.

According to those in charge, however, women won’t be considered for the role.

Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson – half-siblings who oversee the “James Bond” films, described as having “an iron grip on the franchise” – recently discussed the future of the character in an interview with Variety.

“He can be of any color, but he is male,” Broccoli said. “I believe we should be creating new characters for women – strong female characters. I’m not particularly interested in taking a male character and having a woman play it. I think women are far more interesting than that.”

caption James Bond comes out of retirement in the upcoming film “No Time to Die.” source Universal Pictures

The duo largely have final say on casting decisions; Broccoli, for example, insisted on casting Craig, despite widespread doubts that he fit the mold of the character.

Interestingly, Variety also describes Broccoli as someone who strives to “shake off some of the chauvinism that characterized Bond’s appearances in the novels and early films,” and someone who’s concerned with modernizing the character.

Craig’s final film as Bond, “No Time to Die,” will introduce Lashana Lynch as the franchise’s first-ever black and female 007.

caption Lashana Lynch and Daniel Craig in the trailer for “No Time to Die.” source Universal Pictures

While Craig will still portray the titular character, Lynch’s character has taken over the iconic number 007 after Bond’s retirement.

The 25th Bond film, which is finally set to hit theaters in April after production delays, will be directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga and co-written by “Fleabag” creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

“There’s been a lot of talk about whether or not [the ‘Bond’ franchise] is relevant now because of who he is and the way he treats women,” Waller-Bridge told Deadline in May.

“I think that’s bollocks,” she continued. “I think he’s absolutely relevant now. It has just got to grow. It has just got to evolve, and the important thing is that the film treats the women properly. He doesn’t have to. He needs to be true to this character.”

Read Variety’s interview with Wilson and Broccoli here.