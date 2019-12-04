Daniel Craig says next year’s Bond movie will be his last. Here’s the first trailer for ‘No Time to Die’

caption Daniel Craig stars in “No Time to Die,” his final James Bond movie. source Nicola Dove/MGM

The first trailer for the 25th James Bond movie, “No Time to Die,” is here!

Daniel Craig has said the film, from MGM and United Artists, will be his final time playing 007.

In the film, Bond is enjoying life in Jamaica until his friend Felix Leiter asks him for help on a mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist. Bond becomes entangled with a villian (played by Rami Malek) who has “dangerous new technology.”

Ben Winshaw, Naomie Harris, Ralph Fiennes, and Léa Seydoux reprise their roles.

Emmy winner Phoebe Waller-Bridge (“Fleabag”) wrote the script with director Cary Joji Fukunaga, Neal Purvis, and Robert Wade.

“No Time to Die” will be in theaters on April 8, 2020. You can watch the trailer and see a poster for the movie below.

Here’s the teaser poster featuring Daniel Craig for “No Time to Die.”