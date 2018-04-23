James Cameron is facing some hilarious criticism for saying he hopes people get tired of ‘Avengers’ movies

source Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

James Cameron told Indiewire that he was hoping for “Avenger fatigue” because “there are more stories to tell.”

People on the internet criticized the filmmaker, most notably for wanting to make several “Avatar” sequels.

Marvel Studios’ president, Kevin Feige, seemed to look on the bright side, however.

The director James Cameron is behind some of the biggest blockbusters of all time, including “Titanic” and “Avatar,” but when it comes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he’s hoping people will get tired of them.

“I’m hoping we’ll start getting ‘Avenger’ fatigue here pretty soon,” Cameron said in an interview with Indiewire.

“Not that I don’t love the movies,” he continued. “It’s just, come on guys, there are other stories to tell besides hyper-gonadal males without families doing death-defying things for two hours and wrecking cities in the process. It’s like, oy!”

Not surprisingly, Cameron received some hilarious criticism online for his comments.

Among the backlash, people noted the fact that Cameron plans to make four “Avatar” sequels and brought up his questionable history with superhero movies – including a failed Spider-Man movie and controversial comments he made last year about “Wonder Woman,” which he called a “step backwards” because the character is an “objectified icon.”

James Cameron’s like “we need more ORIGINAL movies like Terminator 2 or Alien 2” — Jesse McLaren (@McJesse) April 23, 2018

James Cameron: I hope we all get Avengers fatigue. There are so many more stories to tell in sci-fi Also James Cameron: https://t.co/hKC7SWhEal — Tariye Peterside (@TariyePeterside) April 22, 2018

James Cameron's SPIDER-MAN script featured a bondage sex scene where Peter webbed Mary-Jane to a bridge and then banged her. So, you know. There's that. https://t.co/KnqzvsvpvM — DrewMcWeeny (@DrewMcWeeny) April 22, 2018

"there are other stories to tell. for example, for some reason I'm going to make 5000 more bloated movies about my sexy blue CGI aliens," added James Cameron https://t.co/NO9tspMZzw — priscilla page (@BBW_BFF) April 22, 2018

James Cameron’s just salty because #Avatar fatigue kicked in round about 2010. — What The Craggus Saw (@TheCraggus) April 22, 2018

James Cameron wildly underestimates the MCU's fanbase and grossly overestimates literally anybody's ability to name a single character from Avatar. — scott aa wilson (@scottaawilson) April 22, 2018

James Cameron says he hopes for "Avengers fatigue" and then likened his four Avatar sequels to The Godfather, I think that says it all really — Shroobjack Horseman (@shoib_awan) April 22, 2018

I'm gonna need James Cameron to stay in his lane.

First he criticizes Wonder Woman as a feminist icon and now he's dissing Marvel's films?

But sure. You go and make 20 more Avatar films, James. — Connor Behrens (@ConnorFilm) April 22, 2018

James Cameron is bitter about superhero films because his SPIDER-MAN and X-MEN movies never came to together. It's really not that hard to understand, he could have been part of the era that ushered in the genre to the big leagues and is upset about it. — Christopher Marc (@_ChristopherM) April 22, 2018

James Cameron is just giving shit to superhero films because he wants everyone to forget his hilariously awful Spider-Man script — Nathan Snyder (@nateallensnyde) April 22, 2018

Thing is, James Cameron can be one of our best genre filmmakers "have a point" and still be wrong – in this case, he's just kinda being OLD (like Spielberg is about Netflix etc.) — Bob Chipman (@the_moviebob) April 22, 2018

is james cameron aware of how terrible avatar is — myrna (@joquinphoenix) April 22, 2018

But while the internet roasted Cameron, Marvel Studios’ president, Kevin Feige, looked on the bright side.

“Uh, he loves the movies!” Feige said told Vulture. “That’s awesome! Wow, James Cameron loves our movies! That’s exciting!”

The next movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, “Avengers: Infinity War,” comes to theaters Friday.