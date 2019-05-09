Fans have resurfaced director James Cameron’s comments about ‘Avenger fatigue’ as ‘Endgame’s’ box office threatens to topple both ‘Titanic’ and ‘Avatar’

caption James Cameron does like “Avengers” movies. source Jeff Spicer/WireImage/Getty Images and Disney/Marvel

“Avengers: Endgame” passed “Titanic” at the box office in just 11 days.

Marvel fans are resurfacing comments director James Cameron made about “Avenger fatigue.”

On Thursday, the director congratulated Marvel for breaking new records and topping his movie at the box office.

Cameron still holds the No. 1 spot for the highest-grossing movie with “Avatar,” though “Endgame” is threatening that position.

Marvel fans haven’t forgotten director James Cameron’s comments about “Avenger fatigue.”

“Avengers: Endgame” toppled Cameron’s “Titanic” at the box office in just 11 days, and fans of the superhero franchise are resurfacing comments Cameron made about hoping for more science-fiction stories.

In a 2018 interview with IndieWire, the director said that though he liked the “Avengers” movies, he hoped people would grow tired of the genre.

“I’m hoping we’ll start getting ‘Avenger’ fatigue here pretty soon,” Cameron said. “Not that I don’t love the movies. It’s just, come on guys, there are other stories to tell besides hyper-gonadal males without families doing death-defying things for two hours and wrecking cities in the process. It’s like, oy!”

Fans have taken to social media to joke about “Endgame’s” historic domination of the box office.

Ya'll praising James Cameron but he straight up said he wishes that the Avengers fatigue would come lmao Anywho, LETS DEFEAT THE EVIL THAT IS AVATAR

James Cameron, where's the "Avengers Fatigue" you were talking about??

James cameron: "ew I hope everyone gets avengers fatigue"

*endgame passes Titanic, heading for Avatar's record*

Me: pic.twitter.com/ZsOXnUPsuM — UMNIA #beUnique ✨ (@UMNIAMusic) May 6, 2019

Remember when James Cameron said, "We'll start getting Avenger fatigue here pretty soon… there are other stories to tell besides…"

Blah blah blah. Should someone let him know…#AvengersEndgame

Blah blah blah. Should someone let him know…#AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/1tmSmW5Daj — Ɇ₦Đ₲₳₥Ɇ ✧ 3000 ✧ (@thorfirethunder) May 5, 2019

“Endgame” has earned $2,294,806,419 worldwide, passing “Titanic’s” $2,187,463,944.

Cameron congratulated Marvel for beating his record Thursday.

“To Kevin and everybody at Marvel, An iceberg sank the real Titanic. It took the Avengers to sink my Titanic,” he wrote in a message. “Everyone here at Lightstorm Entertainment salutes your amazing achievement. You’ve shown that the movie industry is not only alive and well, it’s bigger than ever!”

The director still holds the top box office spot with “Avatar,” which earned $2,787,965,087 worldwide, but “Endgame” is still climbing and could maybe take that one down too.