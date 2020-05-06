Logan Paul Photoshopped James Charles’ billboard out of his Instagram photo, and the beauty guru was not happy about it

caption Logan Paul annoyed James Charles with a photo edit. source Jean Baptiste Lacroix, Phillip Faraone / Getty Images

James Charles has called out Logan Paul for Photoshopping his billboard out of an Instagram photo.

Paul was congratulating his friend Mike Majlak for releasing his book, and posted a photo in front of the advert.

However, where Charles’ billboard advertising his show should have been, there was nothing but a blank white space.

Charles tweeted “this means war” and commented on the Instagram photo, “YOU DID NOT BLUR OUT MY BILLBOARD BEHIND HIM OMFG.”

Paul added a screenshot to his story, then admitted he edited the photo because he thought no one would notice.

When Logan Paul uploaded a photo to his Instagram, congratulating his friend Mike Majlak on the release of his book “The Fifth Vital,” he didn’t expect anyone to notice the blank white space in the background.

Fellow YouTuber James Charles did, however, and immediately knew Paul had edited out his own billboard, advertising his show, “Instant Influencer.”

“Excuse me @LoganPaul I don’t f—ing think so!” he tweeted with the photo and a screenshot from Majlak’s Snapchat that showed his billboard clear as day. “This means war.”

He also commented on Paul’s Instagram photo, saying: “YOU DID NOT BLUR OUT MY BILLBOARD BEHIND HIM OMFG.”

Paul responded to Charles, simply saying “f—” on his Instagram story. He then followed up with a statement.

“Full transparency: two influencer billboards on one street is two influencer billboards too many and I didn’t think @jamescharles would notice that we erased his billboard via Photoshop,” he wrote. “But he did and now I feel bad.”

He also tweeted back with a newly improved edit, saying: “I fixed it.”

i fixed it pic.twitter.com/VsnR0eo0WC — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) May 5, 2020

Charles retweeted the edit and said, “That’s what I thought b—-.”

He also explained it was all just a bit of fun in response to a fan: “We’re friends and soon to be neighbors haha I’m just kidding … Kinda.”

