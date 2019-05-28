James Charles cancels his upcoming ‘Sisters Tour’ after Tati Westbrook drama

Beauty YouTuber James Charles announced he was canceling his sold-out nationwide “Sisters Tour” after weeks of drama in the online beauty community.

After his recent feud with fellow beauty YouTuber Tati Westbrook, fans were left wondering what would happen to the tour, which promised interactive beauty experiences and access to Charles.

Charles said the decision was for “personal reasons,” and he would instead take the next few months “to focus on things that make me really happy.”

Charles said in a video on his Instagram story that the decision was for “personal reasons,” despite the fact it came after his public feud with fellow beauty influencer Tati Westbrook, in which he lost, then re-gained, millions of YouTube followers.

“This was 100 percent my decision, I want to make that clear,” Charles said. “I made the decision for a lot of personal reasons.”

The influencer referenced the drama as a complicating factor that led to the “very, very tough decision” to cancel the tour.

“After the last week of meetings and phone calls, and trying to figure it all out, we have officially come to the very, very tough decision that I am canceling the ‘Sisters Tour,'” Charles said. “I know this sucks, and people are going to be upset and sad about it and trust me, I am not really happy about this either.”

Charles continued: “I’m not going to go into detail of what happened over the last few weeks because you all know about it already and, frankly, I don’t want to think about it or talk about it ever again but let’s be real, it sucked.”

Instead of embarking on the tour, 20-year-old Charles said he would be moving on to use “the next few months to focus on things that make me really happy.”

Read more: A complete timeline of James Charles and Tati Westbrook’s explosive feud that tore their relationship apart

Charles initially announced his 24-city tour in a YouTube video on April 23, saying it was one of the highest points in his career yet.

The tour’s website describes it as “an evening full of beauty, music and personal conversation with James” that included “on-stage beauty tutorials, live music, games, an interactive Q&A session, surprise giveaways, exclusive merchandise and much more.”

The feud between the two YouTubers started in April when Charles posted on his Instagram to promote Sugar Bear gummy hair vitamins, a direct competitor of Westbrook’s Halo Beauty vitamins.

Westbrook posted a 43-minute YouTube video where she said she felt betrayed by Charles, who she described as a mentee in the beauty community.

Charles lost nearly 3 million YouTube subscribers in the days after Westbrook’s video, and said the clash put him in a “really bad place.”

The influencer promised the tour would return at a later date, and “will be even more epic than before.”

