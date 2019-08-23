YouTuber James Charles is giving a free makeover to a fan, and all you have to do to apply is put $10 towards a good cause

caption James Charles. source Steve Marcus/Reuters

While fans of YouTuber James Charles are typically limited to interacting with him behind a screen, one lucky person will soon have a chance to spend time with him in real life.

On Friday, the beauty mogul announced in a YouTube video that he’s partnering with Omaze, a website that gives people the chance to win once-in-a-lifetime experiences through charity donations.

Charles’ campaign offers one fan the chance at “a glam shopping trip and makeover” with the YouTuber himself, as well as a $1,000 gift card for beauty products, complimentary airfare, and a hotel stay. Charles will also film the experience for his social-media pages.

Donations cost $10, of which a portion will be donated to two charities of Charles’ choosing: GLSEN and the National Center for Transgender Equality.

GLSEN is a national education organization that aims to ensure schools are safe for LGBTQ students. The National Center for Transgender Equality works to “change policies and society to increase understanding and acceptance of transgender people,” according to its website.

Speaking to Insider, Charles said he finds both charities to be “so inspiring.”

“I’m super excited for this opportunity – it was a match made in heaven,” Charles said of his Omaze partnership. “Omaze reached out and wanted to do something for the sisters, and it really came together. It was just meant to be.”

Charles also said this contest is extra special to him because it will help raise awareness for two organizations that mean a lot to him.

“As a member of the LGBTQ+ community, it means a lot to me to partner with such amazing organizations like GLSEN and the National Center for Transgender Equality,” Charles said. “And it means a lot to my followers as well.”

“The whole point of my channel is to make people feel included, and both charities I’m working with make sure to create those environments as well,” Charles said, speaking of his YouTube channel.

And while Charles said he’s given some fans makeovers before, he added that he’s never gotten to complete a “full-on sister shopping spree.” He told Insider that he’ll likely take the winner to Ulta Beauty to spend their gift card.

“I’m really excited to spend more time with them, and help them pick out products based on the skills I’ve taught myself over the years,” Charles said of the potential winner of the contest.

“I can give fans gift cards all day long, but it’ll be really unique to go shopping with them,” he said. “I can show them products I really like, help them find makeup that matches their skin tone, etc. But it’s totally up to them what they pick, and then afterwards I get to do a makeover for them.”

Charles said it’s unlikely that he’ll be stocking up on makeup during the shopping spree. However, he’s not ruling anything out, as he hinted at the release of an upcoming beauty product while speaking with Insider.

“I have enough makeup to last me the next five million years,” Charles said. He added that the makeover won’t be happening for a few months, and said: “Who knows what could be on the Ulta shelves by then? Wink wink.”

Read more: James Charles clawed his way back to 16 million YouTube subscribers following traumatic bleeding caused by beauty influencer war

Fans can donate $10 on Charles’ Omaze page to receive 100 entries for the contest. According to the company’s website, $6 of that donation will be sent to his chosen charities, while $1.50 is collected by Omaze and the remaining $2.50 goes towards “marketing expenses and credit card fees.”

Charles’ Omaze campaign begins Friday, and will run until October 31, 2019. The winner will be chosen randomly at the end of the contest.