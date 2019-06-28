James Charles just relaunched his clothing store 2 months after cutting ties with Jeffree Star’s distribution company

James Charles just launched his Sisters Apparel online store after two months of the site’s disappearance following his widely publicized feud with Jeffree Star.

Star’s merchandise company Killer Merch used to distribute Sisters Apparel, but the brand disappeared from the Killer Merch website after Star lashed out at Charles in May after YouTuber and entrepreneur Tati Westbrook published a viral video making numerous allegations against Charles.

The new Sisters Apparel site features a summer collection with six new items, but none of Charles’ old merchandise is for sale on the new site.

James Charles’ clothing and accessories line Sisters Apparel is back online with a six-piece summer collection distributed by a new merchandise company – not Jeffree Star’s Killer Merch.

After May’s beauty guru blowup with Tati Westbrook, Star, and Charles, the Sisters Apparel website went offline, and fans noticed the Killer Merch website no longer listed the brand as one of its partners.

Two months later, Sisters Apparel relaunched Friday with a summer collection consisting of a $45 one-piece bathing suit, $40 swim trunks, a $25 baseball cap, two $18 phone cases, and $35 sandal slides. The site is linked to Mad Merch, which lists partnerships with other social media stars like Liza Koshy, Emma Chamberlain, and LeLe Pons.

The old Sisters Apparel lines, including the pastel collection most recently advertised on the brand’s Instagram, are no longer available on the new website. Charles’ makeup collection, including his eyeshadow palette, are still available on Morphe’s website.

INSIDER reached out to Charles for comment on the switch to Mad Merch but did not immediately hear back.