How beauty YouTubers James Charles and Tati Westbrook’s relationship crumbled over a single weekend

caption Tati Westbrook and James Charles have a long history. source James Charles/YouTube

Beauty YouTubers James Charles and Tati Westbrook are in the middle of a bitter feud.

The feud was sparked after Charles posted an advertisement for a competitor to Westbrook’s brand of beauty vitamins.

The ad prompted Westbrook to seemingly end her friendship with Charles in a video titled, “BYE SISTER … “

Charles has since apologized in a video entitled “tati,” though the future of their friendship remains unclear.

The feud came as a shock to their fans, as Westbrook and Charles have formed quite a close bond since 2017.

James Charles and Tati Westbrook are two of the most popular YouTubers in the beauty community, and on Friday, a bitter war erupted between the two that shook their fans.

Westbrook seemingly ended her friendship with Charles in a 43-minute video titled “BYE SISTER …” in which she said she was “completely blindsided” by Charles’ decision to post an ad for a Sugar Bear Hair, which is a direct competitor to her brand of beauty vitamins. She also accused Charles of “manipulating someone’s sexuality” by repeatedly going after straight men. Charles followed up with an apology video titled, “tati,” though the future of their friendship remains unclear.

Here’s a look at how Westbrook went from being “like a mother” to Charles to one of his biggest critics.

Tati Westbrook is a wildly popular YouTuber in the beauty community.

caption Tati Westbrook is one of the most popular beauty YouTubers. source Tati Westbrook/Instagram

The 37-year-old started her YouTube career in 2010 under the username “GlamLifeGuru,” but has since changed it to simply “Tati.” She’s become known for her in-depth makeup and skincare reviews, tutorials, and shopping hauls, and has become one of the most popular beauty channels on the platform with over nine million followers at the time of this post.

James Charles is also a wildly popular beauty YouTuber, with over 13 million subscribers at the time of this post.

The 19-year-old started his YouTube career in 2015 and has become known for his impressive makeup tutorials. His career began to skyrocket in 2016 when he became the first male spokesperson for CoverGirl cosmetics.

At the height of his popularity in early 2019, Charles had over 16 million YouTube subscribers. His eye shadow palette in collaboration with Morphe was also a huge seller in November 2018.

Westbrook eventually noticed Charles’ talents, and a friendship was quickly formed.

caption Tati Westbrook flew James Charles out for her wedding. source Tati Westbrook/YouTube

Westbrook was so taken with Charles’ talents that she asked the then 17-year-old to do her makeup for her wedding in January 2017.

The duo made their first video together in January 2017, where Westbrook called Charles “a wonderful friend” and “really, really talented.”

In January 2017, Charles tweeted a photo from Westbrook’s wedding calling her his “second parent.”

caption James Charles called Tati Westbrook one his “best friends.” source James Charles/Twitter

A strong mentor-mentee relationship seemed to be forming between the two, which would continue to develop throughout the next two years.

Charles appeared on Westbrook’s channel multiple times in various reviews and tutorials, and Westbrook would also promote Charles’ Morphe palette and affiliate codes in multiple videos.

Charles detailed his strong bond with Westbrook in their first collaboration on Charles’ channel in September 2018.

caption The two formed a close bond. source James Charles/YouTube

Charles calls Westbrook his “beautiful, amazing mother,” and refers to her as “THE woman of the makeup community.”

“She’s literally been here since the beginning of my makeup career and helped me move out to Los Angeles,” Charles said in the video while talking about his relationship with Westbrook.

“It’s so insane to see how far you’ve come and how far you’ve grown,” Westbrook said in the video to Charles. “I reached out to James way back when because he was so mega-talented, and it’s so cool to watch what you’ve become.”

The duo’s most recent collaboration came in January 2019, when they teamed up with fellow popular beauty YouTuber, Jeffree Star.

caption Jeffree Star is another popular YouTuber who would become involved in the drama. source James Charles/YouTube

Star is also a titan in YouTube beauty community, with over 14 million subscribers at the time of this post and a popular cosmetics line.

Star would eventually become a part of the ensuing drama between Westbrook and Charles.

In early 2018, Westbrook launched a line of beauty vitamins called Halo Beauty.

caption Halo Beauty launched in 2018. source Tati Westbrook/YouTube

YouTubers launching products and brands is nothing new, but Halo Beauty would soon become a major factor in the disintegration of Westbrook and Charles’ relationship.

Halo Beauty is a line of supplements that claims to strengthen the appearance of the users’ hair, skin, and nails. One of the brand’s biggest competitors is Sugar Bear Hair, which is often advertised by huge celebrities like Kim Kardashian West and Kylie Jenner.

Westbrook and Charles’ relationship took a turn in April 2019, when Charles promoted Sugar Bear Hair in a video on his Instagram story.

caption Charles posted an advertisement for one of Westbrook’s competitors. source James Charles/Instagram

He said in the video that the team at Sugar Bear Hair helped him by supplying security, which led him to make a video in support of the brand’s sleep vitamins.

Westbrook then quickly posted a tearful video to Instagram that many believed to be aimed at Charles.

caption Westbrook said she felt “used” in an Instagram story. source Tati Westbrook/Instagram

“I feel really used,” Westbrook said in the video. “That’s the bad part of Hollywood. Welcome to show business. Everybody says what they need to say and uses who they need to use to get ahead, and I have had about enough. I’ve had about enough. It’s not right.”

Charles then posted an apology to Westbrook on his Instagram story.

caption Charles posted the apology to his Instagram story. source James Charles/Instagram

Destractify shared a screenshot of the message, in which Charles says that he didn’t accept any money for the post and that he considers Westbrook “like a mother” since his beginning in the industry.

“As most of you know, Tati has a vitamin brand which I take on a daily basis,” Charles wrote. “But in the moment, I did not think about the competition, which was a major oversight. I’ve supported Tati both online and off like she has done for me and am devastated that I hurt someone that I truly love and have endless respect for.”

Fellow beauty YouTuber Gabriel Zamora then became a part of the story when he voiced his opinions on Instagram and YouTube.

caption Zamora called out Westbrook in two videos. source Gabriel Zamora/YouTube

He first posted a video to his Instagram story where he seemed to be accusing Westbrook of “crying over vitamins,” which Twitter user Dustin Dailey shared.

He then posted a video titled “Makeup and Opinions” on his YouTube channel on May 4, in which Zamora defends Charles by saying that he shouldn’t be expected to remain solely loyal to Westbrook’s brand. He also said that Westbrook should fully address the situation publicly.

“So if you’re going to go on the internet and cry and heavily imply that there’s a horrible human being, and everybody can get what it is, then girl sit on the internet and talk about it then,” Zamora said when talking about how Westbrook was handling the situation.

On May 10, Westbrook addressed the situation with Charles in a video titled, “BYE SISTER …”

caption Westbrook dropped an explosive video on May 10. source Tati Westbrook/YouTube

She begins the video with clips from Zamora’s videos, and says that him calling her out by name in his “Makeup and Opinions” video prompted her to address the situation publicly.

In the video, Westbrook says that Charles said he would not promote Halo Beauty due to his young audience, which is why his video with Sugar Bear Hair “completely blindsided” her. She also claimed that “fame, power, and a fat bank account” influenced Charles’ behavior.

“This is me having someone that I mentored, someone that I cared for, really not care for me and exhibit that,” Westbrook said in the video.

Westbrook also details how she helped build Charles’ career. She says her husband helped Charles properly monetize his videos and navigate business deals, and she also points out that she took him under her wing at a time when Westbrook’s channel was more popular.

In the 43-minute video, Westbrook also accuses Charles of manipulating straight men’s sexuality.

caption Westbrook said Charles has attempted to “manipulate someone’s sexuality.” source Tati Westbrook/YouTube

Westbrook says in the video that the last phone conversation she and Charles had was about a situation in Seattle where she accused Charles of manipulating someone’s sexuality.

“Oh my god, you tried to trick a straight man into thinking he’s gay, yet again, and somehow you’re the victim,” Westbrook said in her video. “It’s really disgusting to manipulate someone’s sexuality, especially when they are still emerging into adulthood, and don’t quite have everything figured out.”

Charles has made several references to his affinity for straight men in the past. He tweeted “attractive straight boys will be the death of me” back in April 2014, and he also talked about it in a collaboration with YouTuber Ryland Adams in a video from March 2018.

When Adams told Charles that he “has an issue with straight guys” and says he should be able to find a “masculine gay guy,” Charles said, “I mean there are a million of them, but there’s no challenge in that.”

Charles then posted a response video titled “tati” on May 10.

caption Charles posted his response video later that day. source James Charles/YouTube

In the video, he apologizes to Westbrook and her husband.

“I’m so disappointed in myself that I ruined a relationship that did mean so much to me, even if I didn’t do the best job at showing it all the time,” Charles said.

He also addressed the sexual-manipulation accusations.

“I’ve learned the hard way about ways that I can interact with boys that I’m interested in and also ones that I should or shouldn’t be talking to,” Charles said.

He also says that Westbrook was one of the first people to address the situation with him.

“Tati really was one of the people to sit me down and tell me how it looked from the outside and let me know, ‘Hey, talking to these boys might get you in trouble one day,'” he said. “And she was right.”

Star then became a part of the drama when he tweeted about his boyfriend, Nathan, banning Charles from their home.

caption Star says his boyfriend banned Charles from their home. source Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

“There is a reason that Nathan banned James Charles from ever coming over to our home again,” Star wrote in the Tweet sent out on Sunday that has since been deleted.“There’s a reason why I haven’t seen him since @GlamLifeGuru’s birthday in February. He is a danger to society. Everything Tati said is 100% true.”

It’s unclear exactly why Charles was banned from their home, and Star eventually deleted the tweet.

Zamora then came to Charles’ defense again in a Snapchat video.

caption Zamora stood up for Charles in a Snapchat video. source Gariel Zamora/Snapchat

YouTube user THE VIEWERS VOICE shared a clip of the video, where Zamora says that the manipulative behavior Westbrook accused Charles of was instigated by the straight man in question, and calls her a “fraud” for perpetuating the “predatory” angle of the story.

The feud has resulted in quite a lot of backlash for Charles.

caption James Charles at the Met Gala 2019. source Getty/Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Several people destroyed their James Charles Morphe palettes in support of Westbrook, and SocialBlade shows that Charles had lost three million subscribers in the aftermath of Westbrook’s video and Star’s tweet.

Charles has yet to respond further on the situation, though Westbrook has tweeted that her “heart is heavy” on May 12.

caption Westbrook says her “heart is heavy” following the situation. source Tati Westbrook/YouTube

“There won’t be a video tomorrow,” Westbrook wrote to her fans. “My heart is still too heavy. I feel like I need to remind you that we can hold truth & inspire change without grabbing onto hate. Honor your blessings, don’t abuse them. Celebrating pain will only bring it to your door. love you guys, see you soon.”

