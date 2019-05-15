All the ways beauty YouTubers James Charles and Tati Westbrook have been affected by their explosive public feud

caption James Charles is on the left, and Tati Westbrook is on the right. source Kevin Mazur/MG19/Getty Images and Tati Westbrook/YouTube

On Friday, beauty vlogger Tati Westbrook announced the end of her longtime friendship with makeup artist James Charles in a YouTube video titled “Bye Sister.”

Since the video was posted, Charles has lost nearly three million YouTube subscribers, while Westbrook has gained more followers than that amount.

Multiple celebrities have also unfollowed Charles on Instagram, and his merchandise website appears to have been taken down.

Westbrook, who typically posts new YouTube videos at least three times a week, has not uploaded anything to the platform since Friday. However, she has been publicly supported by stars like Shane Dawson.

Beauty vloggers James Charles and Tati Westbrook have had a whirlwind week.

On Friday, Westbrook released a 43-minute-long video in which she ended her friendship with Charles, claiming that he used her to achieve fame and success. She also accused the 19-year-old of trying to manipulate others using his “fame, power, and money.”

Since her video was released, Charles has lost nearly three million YouTube subscribers, while Westbrook has gained just as many. Charles has also lost a number of celebrity Instagram followers, and Westbrook has yet to upload a new YouTube video, which she typically does at least three times a week.

Below, take a look at all the ways Westbrook and Charles appear to have been affected since their public feud.

Since Tati Westbrook publicly ended her friendship with James Charles on Friday, the 19-year-old makeup mogul has lost nearly three million YouTube subscribers.

caption James Charles’ live subscriber count on Tuesday. source Social Blade

Prior to the release of Westbrook’s video, Charles had amassed more than 16 million YouTube subscribers. At the time of this post, however, the beauty vlogger is down to 13.4 million.

According to Social Blade, a website that tracks YouTube subscriber counts, the number of Charles’ YouTube followers appears to be going down every minute.

Westbrook, however, appears to have gained the number of subscribers that Charles has lost.

caption Tati Westbrook’s live subscriber count on Tuesday. source Social Blade

Before posting her “Bye Sister” video on Friday, Westbrook had a following of more than 5.9 million on YouTube. At the time of writing, her Social Blade page shows her having 10 million subscribers and counting.

A live counter has been created to track their respective subscriber counts.

caption The subscriber counts of Westbrook and Charles are being livestreamed on YouTube. source Tea4real/YouTube

Since Friday, a channel on YouTube called Tea4Real has been hosting a subscriber-count livestream. The live video shows the changing number of subscribers held by Westbrook and Charles respectively.

The video also lists the number of subscribers the two had prior to their feud.

Charles has lost tons of celebrity Instagram followers.

caption James Charles and Kim Kardashian West at the KKW Beauty launch in 2017. source Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

So far, at least eight celebrities have unfollowed the makeup artist on Instagram: Kim Kardashian West, Kylie Jenner, Shawn Mendes, Demi Lovato, Katy Perry, Iggy Azalea, Ariana Grande, and Zhavia Ward.

Charles was also unfollowed by seven major YouTube stars, including Jeffree Star, Ethan and Grayson Dolan, Emma Chamberlain, Ricky Dillon, Antonio Garza, and, of course, Tati Westbrook.

Former fans of Charles’ are retaliating against the makeup mogul by destroying his namesake eye-shadow palette.

caption A TikTok user burns their James Charles x Morphe eye-shadow palette. source Masterblanket/TikTok

On TikTok, for example, some former fans have posted videos of themselves burning the James Charles eye-shadow palette from Morphe. Twitter users took different approaches, like one person who threw their palette across pavement.

But while many people on social media said they no longer support Charles, others felt the palette is “too expensive” to completely destroy. Instead, some people chose to get creative with their makeup and cover the James Charles logo with new designs, such as a photo of Snoop Dogg, a painting of Shrek, and a label with Westbrook’s name.

YouTube stars like Jeffree Star, Shane Dawson, and Trisha Paytas seemingly endorsed Westbrook’s vitamin brand, Halo Beauty.

caption Shane Dawson. source Shane Dawson/YouTube

Following Westbrook’s video on Friday, YouTuber Trisha Paytas took to Twitter to announce that she purchased vitamins from the beauty vlogger’s brand, Halo Beauty.

“24 hours ago I had no idea what a Tati was and now I’m buying every product she has,” Paytas wrote on Twitter. “Mainly cause I need my hair to grow.”

Read more: The explosive YouTube war between James Charles and Tati Westbrook is all because of vitamin supplements. Health experts say they can be a scam.

When a fan replied and said the vitamins work, Dawson answered his tweet: “It really does!! I use it daily!! Not spon! haha.”

While the two are not formally sponsored by Westbrook or her brand, the timely stamp of approval from Dawson and Paytas showed many fans that YouTube fan-favorites had taken sides.

That said, on Monday, Dawson spoke about the feud in an Instagram story, and seemed to offer a more heartfelt take on the public drama without necessarily picking a side.

“Even though I believe some people need to be humbled I also could never enjoy watching someone go through something like this,” he said, adding that he wants to “focus on good stuff” and that he feels like he has “tea poisoning from all this drama.”

Westbrook’s vitamin brand is said to have seen an “unexpected influx of orders” after the release of her video.

caption Tati Westbrook showcases her product, Halo Beauty. source Tati Westbrook/YouTube

According to one Twitter user, Halo Beauty sent an email to people who recently placed orders, informing them that the brand is “a few days behind” its shipping process.

“Due to an unexpected influx of orders, we are a few days behind processing your shipment,” Halo Beauty appears to have written in an email sent to customers. “Please know that our Halo elves are hard at work, and everything should be running smoothly by the end of this week!”

However, Westbrook hasn’t uploaded a new YouTube video since Friday.

caption Tati Westbrook in a May 2019 YouTube video. source Tati Westbrook/YouTube

The beauty vlogger typically uploads content three times a week, but has been nearly silent since her Friday video.

On Twitter, she said that she wouldn’t post a video on Monday because her “heart is still too heavy.”

“I feel like I need to remind you that we can hold truth & inspire change without grabbing onto hate,” Westbrook said in a tweet. “Honor your blessings, don’t abuse them. Celebrating pain will only bring it to your door. Love you guys, see you soon.”

Charles faced additional backlash in Australia, where he delayed a meet-and-greet, seemingly as a result of his feud.

caption YouTubers Dan Locke and Chloe Macdonald. source Exploration Date/YouTube

In the midst of the feud on Friday, Charles made an appearance at the Pacific Fair Shopping Centre in Queensland, Australia, for a meet-and-greet and Q&A.

According to fans who attended the event, Charles arrived two hours late, leaving many fans stranded outside in hot weather.

YouTubers Chloe Macdonald and Dan Locke, who are behind a channel called Exploration Date, also attended the event, and vlogged their experience. In their video, Macdonald and Locke said they waited two hours for Charles to arrive and that he “wasn’t himself” during his five-minute-long Q&A session.

Charles’ merchandise website, Sisters Apparel, appears to have been taken down since Westbrook’s video was released.

caption The Sisters Apparel website said it would be “opening soon” on Monday. source Sisters Apparel

The website once stocked sweatshirts, T-shirts, joggers, phone cases, and other products emblazoned with Charles’ catchphrase: “sisters.”

But on Monday, a visit to the Sisters Apparel website brought viewers to a black-and-white page that read, “Will be opening soon…” The website also said it is “currently under construction,” and offered an email sign-up for fans to learn about “launch updates.”

On Tuesday, the website appeared to have undergone another change, as a privacy-error message appears on its homepage.

While Charles and Sisters Apparel have yet to share any information about the website, some fans believe that Jeffree Star might have something to do with its apparent disappearance.

On Twitter, fans have pointed out that Sisters Apparel is stocked by Killer Merch, a company that Jeffree Star co-owns. Some believe that, because Star has sided with Westbrook, he may have chosen to remove Charles’ website from his company’s roster.

Representatives for James Charles and Tati Westbrook did not immediately reply to INSIDER’s request for comment.