James Charles, Tati Westbrook, and Jeffree Star seem to have put an end to their fierce public feud

The feud between beauty YouTube gurus James Charles, Tati Westbrook, and Jeffree Star appears to be over.

Charles released a video titled “No More Lies” at the weekend where he gave his side to the whole story, involving a disagreement with Westbrook and accusations of him using his fame to try and manipulate straight men into sleeping with him.

Fans awaited Star’s response because he hinted he would provide evidence that would refute everything Charles said, but instead he released a video saying he was stepping back from the drama and that they had all agreed to settle the matter in private.

Westbrook also released a statement and deleted the 43-minute “Bye Sister” video that started it all.

Charles publicly thanked Star and Westbrook, and said he hoped “the community focuses on positivity moving forward.”

For the last two weeks, the beauty community been in meltdown after Charles advertised the vitamin company Sugar Bear Hair, a rival to his friend Westbrook’s brand Halo Beauty.

Westbrook made her grevances about it public, releasing a long video detailing how Charles had let her down, and making several accusations about his inappropriate behaviour around straight men. After she uploaded the video, Star tweeted about the situation, saying everything she claimed was “100% true.”

On Saturday, Charles released a video titled “No More Lies,” where he gave his side to the drama surrounding him and his former friends, called the allegations “so fake” and “truly disgusting,” and made several screenshots of conversations public.

Shortly afterwards, Star promised viewers on Snapchat that he would refute everything in Charles’ video with “receipts” of his own, and explain why he called Charles a “danger to society” and a “predator” in a string of now-deleted tweets.

He also hinted that he would provide evidence of claims he made in text messages, like accusing Charles of molesting fellow YouTuber Grayson Dolan, and trapping a man in his hotel room.

We all need to talk.. I’m never doing this again. https://t.co/CJRYBCYw5o — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) May 19, 2019

“Everyone keeps asking me for my RECEIPTS,” he tweeted. “I have so much to say and some really sad, disgusting things to show you guys. James Charles tried to mass manipulate you all today. When I show you the proof and WHY I tweeted that tweet about him, you will all finally understand.”

But instead, Star uploaded a video called “Never Doing This Again,” which he called “one of the most important videos I will ever upload,” adding that he is “not going to come for James.”

In his video, Star explained that when Charles released screenshots of their conversations, he went to a “very dark place,” and although he said some hurtful things, he does not hate Charles.

“Because I said those things, that does not equal me hating James Charles,” Star said. “He’s been in my life a few years now. Are we the best of friends? No. But we had a real connection, I loved and cared about him, and I definitely think I mishandled our friendship.”

He went on to say he did not want to fuel the fire any longer, and was grateful he was in the frame of mind to stop himself before the situation escalated any further. He ended the 13 minute video by apologizing to Charles, his brother Ian, and their audience, and said everything would be handled privately from now on.

On social media, many fans are upset that Star made accusations that he never publicly backed up.

“I will say it’s kind of f—– up for Jeffree to accuse James Charles of being a predator saying he tried to molest Grayson Dolan in his sleep and trapped the Seattle dude in a hotel room then just walk away because ‘drama is bad,'” wrote one person on Twitter. “That’s not exactly taking the high road, my dude.”

so Jeffree Star & Tati let the bullying go on for a week, getting their views, followers & coins up .. didn’t realize how toxic the fans were UNTIL James Charles dropped a video with ACTUAL RECEIPTS that proved them liars/fake ass friends & their followers dropped.. okay gotcha. pic.twitter.com/nqBbbAnV5i — . (@598013C) May 20, 2019

Jeffree Star & Tati, both over 30, now decide to be MATURE and let the drama go, after they realized that James Charles’ video showed them in their TRUE light, behaving like high school BULLIES … I- pic.twitter.com/Zjq1QvFsF5 — . (@598013C) May 20, 2019

Jeffree Star called James a predator and a danger to society but “doesn’t want to show receipts”. Honestly proud of James Charles for proving where he was innocent in the story and apologizing where he wasn’t. Why those grown ass people caused hell for a 19 y/o we’ll never know — that fatass indiana cop (@foofoo_the_bool) May 20, 2019

Several commentary channels on YouTube have also brought up Star’s past, where he has had his own controversies. For example, Star has been accused of using racial slurs in the past, and in old tweets he has mentioned that he only fancies straight men. Star also addressed this in his video, saying he has worked hard to change both publicly and privately.

Jeffree star:

– Deletes over 1,000 tweets in one day

– Sexually assaults a man ON CAMERA

– Has tweeted and bragged about liking straight men MULTIPLE TIMES

– Made a whole ass SONG about straight men

– Said the N word multiple times

– Inadequate shade range Jeffree stans: pic.twitter.com/5sjq2vIBxE — Amelia (@m00nriver_) May 16, 2019

Westbrook also released a statement about the situation, after Charles showed screenshots of his messages to her and her husband trying to get them to talk to him when the drama first started to unfold. She said she had been in contact with Charles, and they agreed to put the matter to rest.

“In my original video, I felt the need to publicly break up with James with a warning call loud enough for him to hear,” she wrote. “I was attempting to explain my upset and concerns so that everyone would understand my position and end the speculation that it was all over vitamins.”

Just over a week ago, Westbrook uploaded a 43-minute video called “Bye Sister,” where she described being upset over Charles advertising the rival vitamin company, and also accused him of using his fame to manipulate straight men. Since Westbrook’s statement, the video has been deleted.

“I’m setting aside my overwhelming need to be understood and will continue my conversations with everyone in private,” Westbrook’s statement continued. “I hope that our community is somehow strengthened from all this madness and that we will all strive to hold ourselves and each other to a higher standard.”

In response, Charles thanked Star and Westbrook for their sentiments on social media.

“I am on board to move on, will not speak about this further, but do hope to speak in the future when we’re all ready,” he wrote. “This week was awful for all of us and I ask that the community focuses on positivity moving forward.”

Thank you @jeffreestar & @glamlifeguru for your sentiments. I am on board to move on, will not speak about this further, but do hope to speak in the future when we’re all ready. This week was awful for all of us and I ask that the community focuses on positivity moving forward ❤️ — James Charles (@jamescharles) May 20, 2019

When Westbrook’s initial video was posted, Charles lost about three million subscribers, with his count down to 13 million, while Westbrook’s subscriber count doubled from 5 million to 10 million. Since Charles’ video explaining his side of the story, he has climbed back to over 14 million, and the numbers are still rising.

Westbrook and Star both lost a few thousand subscribers over the weekend, but the effect seems to have plateaued. You can watch their live rising and falling subscriber numbers here.