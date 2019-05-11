A beauty YouTube feud is erupting after viral makeup artist James Charles made a deal with his friend’s competitor. Now, she’s accusing him of being a ‘bad role model’ and ‘manipulating someone’s sexuality.’

- source
- Beauty vlogger Tati Westbrook announced the end of her longtime friendship with makeup artist James Charles in a 43-minute-long YouTube video titled “Bye Sister” on Friday.
- In her video, Westbrook said she was “completely blindsided” by Charles, who posted an advertisement for Sugar Bear Hair vitamins on Instagram in April.
- The beauty vlogger also accused Charles of “manipulating someone’s sexuality,” and trying to trick a straight man into thinking he’s gay.
- Charles released his own video Friday night, in which he said he’s “disappointed” in himself, and apologized to Westbrook and her husband.
The feud began when Charles advertised Sugar Bear Hair vitamins in April
Charles first advertised Sugar Bear Hair vitamins in an Instagram story while attending Coachella on April 22.
Westbrook took to her Instagram story that same day, and teared up while saying she felt alone within the beauty community, according to Revelist. While she never blamed Charles by name, many fans assumed she was speaking about the popular makeup artist.
“Everybody says what they need to say and uses who they need to use, and I have had about enough,” Westbrook previously said in her video.
According to Westbrook’s latest video, Charles ‘knew’ his Sugar Bear Hair advertising deal would ‘hurt’ her
Westbrook first discussed the Coachella incident at length in her YouTube video on Friday. According to the beauty vlogger, she was “completely blindsided” by Charles, who texted her after he shared his advertisement for Sugar Bear Hair vitamins.
“James Charles had nine days after Coachella to talk to me – he knows where I live, it’s not far from him,” Westbrook said in her video. “He could’ve came face-to-face and chatted with me, because he knew this would hurt me.”
The YouTuber also said Charles had previously spoken out against Sugar Bear Hair in private, “dragged” influencers who took advertising deals with the brand, and promised his “loyalty” to her supplement brand, Halo Beauty.
“We’ve had plenty of in-person conversations that were at length about other influencers doing the same deal, and him not liking Sugar Bear Hair,” Westbrook said.
Tati Westbrook said “fame, power, and a fat bank account” influenced James Charles
So blessed to have this amazing soul in my life ❤️ @jamescharles Thank you for helping me feel so beautiful on such an important day … your talent is out of this world, but you as a person are even more impressive & special. I'm keeping you close as a friend forever. Love you so much Sister ????????????
“There’s so much going on with James Charles right now that I do not support – I do not agree with,” Westbrook said in her video.
“Fame, power, and a fat bank account will change almost anyone,” she continued. “And if you don’t have people that will tell you to your face that you’re doing the wrong things, you will change. And I tried to be that person for you James, I really tried.”
“I don’t think there’s any getting through to you, and I don’t want to be friends with you, I don’t want to be associated with you, and I need to say that very publicly so that this chapter can just be closed,” she said.
According to Westbrook, Charles previously refused to promote her vitamin brand because he didn’t want to influence his young audience
“The reason that James always said that he couldn’t promote Halo on his channel and really do a heavy endorsement was because he has a teenage audience, and it would just be inappropriate,” Westbrook said.
“You sold out me, but you threw away our friendship,” Westbrook continued.
Westbrook claimed that she’s helped Charles to earn millions of dollars
After giving insight into her husband’s past career as the Vice President of Motion Pictures, Westbrook said she and her husband would consistently help Charles create contracts and deals with brands “anytime that James would need help.”
“My husband would spend hours on the phone, looking over contracts, getting [Charles] in a better position,” Westbrook said. “[Charles] was making $90 a video, and because of me and my husband, he was making $2,500 immediately from a switch being flipped, because his former management did not go in and do that for him.”
“How entitled do you have to be to think you have it rough?” Westbrook continued. “You are a 19-year-old millionaire. You do not get to wake up and stress out over how unfair your job is.”
Westbrook also accused Charles of making sexual advances towards straight men
While discussing Charles’s audience – which is “made up of 12 to 14 year olds,” according to Westbrook – the beauty vlogger said the “oversexualized” nature of his videos is an example of Charles being a “bad role model.”
She continued to say that Charles recently made comments to her during a phone call that made her “want to vomit.”
“Oh my god, you tried to trick a straight man into thinking he’s gay, yet again, and somehow you’re the victim,” Westbrook said in her video. “It’s really disgusting to manipulate someone’s sexuality, especially when they are still emerging into adulthood, and don’t quite have everything figured out.”
“You are using your fame, power, your money to play with people’s emotions,” Westbrook continued. “You’re threatening to ruin them, you’re threatening to embarrass them, and you’re doing that to have them behave sexually in your favor, even if they’re straight.”
Charles shared an apology hours after Westbrook released her video
In a YouTube video on Friday, Charles apologized to Westbrook and her husband, who he says he’s known for three years. He also said he’s “dissapointed” in himself for “ruining” their friendship.
“To Tati and James Westbrook, I’m sorry for everything that is going on, and everything I’ve put you through over the last few weeks,” Charles said in his video.
He continued to say that Tati “took on a parental role” with him when they first met, and has given him “love, advice, and opportunities” over the years.
Representatives for Tati Westbrook and James Charles did not immediately reply to INSIDER’s request for comment.
