A beauty YouTube feud is erupting after viral makeup artist James Charles made a deal with his friend’s competitor. Now, she’s accusing him of being a ‘bad role model’ and ‘manipulating someone’s sexuality.’

caption James Charles is on the left, and Tati Westbrook is on the right. source Kevin Mazur/MG19/Getty Images and Tati Westbrook/YouTube

Beauty vlogger Tati Westbrook announced the end of her longtime friendship with makeup artist James Charles in a 43-minute-long YouTube video titled “Bye Sister” on Friday.

In her video, Westbrook said she was “completely blindsided” by Charles, who posted an advertisement for Sugar Bear Hair vitamins on Instagram in April.

The beauty vlogger also accused Charles of “manipulating someone’s sexuality,” and trying to trick a straight man into thinking he’s gay.

Charles released his own video Friday night, in which he said he’s “disappointed” in himself, and apologized to Westbrook and her husband.

On Friday, beauty vlogger Tati Westbrook released a 43-minute-long video explaining why she’s ended her friendship with makeup mogul James Charles.

According to Westbrook’s video, titled “Bye Sister,” Charles “completely blindsided” her when he advertised Sugar Bear Hair vitamins on Instagram in April. The vitamin brand is the top competitor of Westbrook’s supplement company, Halo Beauty.

Westbrook also accused Charles of “manipulating someone’s sexuality,” and trying to trick a straight man into thinking he’s gay.

Charles posted his own video on Friday, in which he apologized to Westbrook and her husband, and said he is “dissapointed” in himself.