James Charles calls Tati Westbrook’s claims that he sexually manipulated men ‘so fake’ and ‘truly disgusting’ in a new video

caption James Charles has lost 3 million subscribers amid the controversy. source Stefanie Keenan / Getty

Beauty YouTuber James Charles released a new video on Saturday titled “No More Lies,” his latest response in his public feud with fellow YouTuber and mentor Tati Westbrook.

In the new video, Charles said he stands by his apology to Westbrook but needed to clear some things up with “facts and receipts.”

He explained the origins of his Sugarbear vitamin deal that led to Westbrook saying she felt betrayed by him.

Charles also addressed Westbrook’s accusations that he sexually manipulated men, calling them “so fake” and “truly disgusting.”

Read more stories like this in Insider’s homepage.

The public feud between beauty YouTubers James Charles and Tati Westbrook continued Saturday with a new video from Charles titled “No More Lies.”

The falling out between the two YouTubers and former friends apparently began after Charles posted an advertisement for a vitamin supplement company that is a direct competitor of Westbrook’s vitamin brand. Westbrook responded with a video where she cried and said she felt betrayed. Since then, the two YouTube influencers have traded videos including both apologies and accusations.

Read more: How beauty YouTubers James Charles and Tati Westbrook’s relationship crumbled over a single weekend

The controversy has led to Charles losing three million subscribers, while Westbrook’s following increased from six million to 10 million.

In his new 40-minute video posted Saturday, Charles said that while he stands by his apology to Westbrook, he wanted to clear up certain allegations made against him with “facts and receipts,” as Entertainment Tonight reported.

In the video, Charles explained the origins of his Sugarbear vitamin deal that resulted in Westbrook saying she felt betrayed by him.

Charles also addressed Westbrook’s claims that he used his fame and money to threaten to “ruin” and “embarrass” men in order to get them to “behave sexually in your favor.”

“I have never and would never and will never use my fame, money or power to manipulate or get any sexual action from a guy,” Charles said in the video. “That is disgusting and blows my mind. And the fact that Tati brought this up blows my mind because she knows the real story.”

He also responded to singer Zara Larsson claim that Charles has tried to “hit up” her boyfriend.

“All these things are just so false and so fake and it’s truly disgusting,” Charles said. “I’ve dealt with so many fake stories in the past… I’m done being the subject of these bandwagon stories for likes.”

The YouTuber wrapped up the video by saying he still has “love for these people” and hopes they can sit down together privately in the future for closure.

“But right now, I just need time and space to kind of get my head back to where it needs to be and get my mental health back together before I, kind of, rekindle those friendships,” Charles said, “because everything that happened still really, really hurt.”