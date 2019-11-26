James Charles suggests he could’ve ‘thrown back a million other accusations’ during his feud with Tati Westbrook and Jeffree Star, but didn’t want to create more drama

caption James Charles is a YouTuber and influencer known for his makeup skills. source Donell Woodson/Stringer/Getty Images

Six months after facing a viral feud with YouTubers Tati Westbrook and Jeffree Star, beauty influencer James Charles is opening up about the harsh realities of internet fame.

On Tuesday, Paper Magazine released an interview with the YouTuber titled “James Charles: Sisterhood Is Stronger Than Subscribers.” Charles discussed everything from makeup to cancel culture throughout the interview, and also addressed what happened when his former friends accused him of disloyalty and inappropriate sexual behavior.

According to the YouTuber, he “could’ve easily” continued their public argument, but chose to end their feud in the hopes of helping both the online beauty community, and his mental health.

James Charles told Paper Magazine that he could’ve ‘thrown back a million other accusations’ during his online feud

Though Charles didn’t mention Westbrook or Star by name, he did reference the two YouTubers while discussing how their viral feud came to an end.

“I could’ve easily continued to fuel the fire and thrown back a million other accusations,” Charles told Paper Magazine’s Jeena Sharma. “We chose to keep it to the facts and really work on addressing the issues at hand with my fanbase that I knew I needed to clear up, rather than just creating more fight.”

“Everybody was just gonna go down,” he continued. “The online community, especially in the beauty space, is already suffering a lot in terms of drama. The last thing I wanted to do was add to that.”

Charles said the feud continues to impact his mental health

While speaking with Paper Magazine, Charles said he believes “cyberbullying, hating, and cancel culture is getting stronger.”

“I can say firsthand, they got to me,” Charles said about his online critics. “I was so grateful to be surrounded by close friends and family that were checking on me all day long, every single day, in the middle of the night, every 10 minutes to make sure I didn’t do something that I could never take back.”

In a video feature with the publication, Charles continued to discuss the topic, and said his mental health is still being impacted to this day.

“I didn’t really struggle with a lot of mental health issues growing up – I’ve always been a very very outgoing and happy kid, but through being on social media unfortunately, a lot of those issues have since developed,” Charles told Paper Magazine.

“I’m not mentally in a place where I want to be,” he continued. “And what’s even harder to kind of swallow is that it’s been six months since all the drama happened in May, and I thought by this time I’d be completely good, back to normal, if you will, super happy. And that’s not the case.”

In May, Charles faced one of the biggest beauty scandals of the year

In April 2019, Charles attended the Coachella festival, and promoted Sugar Bear Hair vitamins while there. The brand is a direct competitor of Westbrook’s Halo Beauty brand. Shortly after he posted the advertisement, Westbrook got teary-eyed on social media, and discussed feeling “used” by her peers.

By May 10, Westbrook shared a now famous and deleted YouTube video titled “BYE SISTER…” in which she accused Charles, her former friend, of being disloyal. She also commented on his sexuality, and said he tried to “manipulate” straight men into hooking up with him.

caption Tati Westbrook appears in her now-deleted video “BYE SISTER…” source Tati Westbrook/YouTube

At the time, Star also got involved by tweeting: “There is a reason that Nathan banned James Charles from ever coming over to our home again. There’s a reason why I haven’t seen him since Tati’s birthday in February. He is a danger to society. Everything Tati said is 100% true.” Star has since deleted his tweet.

Backlash was swift, and largely aimed at Charles. Some fans destroyed his namesake eye-shadow palette, while others unsubscribed to his YouTube channel (he lost three million subscribers almost overnight).

By May 19, all three YouTubers had posted separate public statements concluding their fight.

Representatives for James Charles did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.