James Comey violated FBI policy by leaking information to The New York Times, according to the DOJ’s internal watchdog

The Justice Department’s internal watchdog concluded that former FBI Director James Comey violated bureau protocol by retaining memos and leaking one to the media about his conversations with President Donald Trump.

Comey documented several of his interactions with Trump in at least seven memos, some of which he wrote on his classified FBI computer and others on unclassified devices.

The inspector general’s report, published Thursday, concluded that Comey violated FBI policy by keeping copies of three such memos after he left the FBI and by leaking one of them to a New York Times reporter.

But the report said investigators “found no evidence that Comey or his attorneys released any of the classified information contained in any of the memos.”

Comey responded to the report on Thursday, highlighting the finding that neither he nor his lawyers released classified information. “I don’t need a public apology from those who defamed me, but a quick message with a ‘sorry we lied about you’ would be nice,” the former FBI director tweeted.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

This story is breaking. Check back for updates.

The Justice Department’s internal watchdog concluded that former FBI Director James Comey violated FBI protocol by leaking memos to the media about his conversations with President Donald Trump.

Before he was fired by Trump in May 2017, Comey documented several of his interactions with Trump in at least seven memos, some of which he wrote on his classified FBI computer and others on unclassified devices.

In an 83-page report released Thursday, the Justice Department’s Office of the Inspector General concluded that Comey violated DOJ policy by keeping copies of memos he wrote about Trump after he left the FBI and by leaking a memo he wrote on February 14, 2017, to The New York Times.

Read more: Russia came out the winner of this year’s G7 summit despite being kicked out, and Trump looked like ‘Putin’s puppet’

Shortly after his firing, Comey gave four memos about his conversations with Trump to his friend Daniel Richman, a Columbia University law professor, and directed him to share one of them with The Times. The memos and Comey’s firing are central to the obstruction-of-justice case the special counsel Robert Mueller opened against Trump after Comey’s ouster.

Comey testified to the Senate Intelligence Committee in 2017 that he directed Richman to share his memos with the media because he “needed to get that out into the public square.”

The report concluded that Comey violated FBI policy by “failing to surrender” the memos and by facilitating the disclosure of Memo 4 to the media.

But the OIG said it “found no evidence that Comey or his attorneys released any of the classified information contained in any of the memos to members of the media.”

Comey responded to the report’s findings on Thursday, highlighting that investigators found no evidence that Comey or his lawyers “released any of the classified information contained in any of the memos to members of the media.”

“I don’t need a public apology from those who defamed me, but a quick message with a ‘sorry we lied about you’ would be nice,” the former FBI director tweeted.

“And to all those who’ve spent two years talking about me ‘going to jail’ or being a ‘liar and a leaker’-ask yourselves why you still trust people who gave you bad info for so long, including the president,” he added.

Read more: Another domino just fell toward an impeachment inquiry for Trump

The White House initially said Comey was fired because of the way he handled the FBI’s investigation into former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server to conduct government business. However, Trump later told NBC’s Lester Holt that “this Russia thing” – referring to Mueller’s investigation into Russian election interference and the Trump campaign’s possible involvement – was a key factor in his decision.

The president also told two top Russian officials during an Oval Office meeting that Comey’s ouster had taken “great pressure” off him.

Comey’s memos said that Trump told him one day after the national security adviser Michael Flynn was fired that he hoped the FBI could let go of its investigation into Flynn. Comey said that he took the statement as a request for leniency toward Flynn and that he did not give any indication that he would heed it.

Flynn pleaded guilty in December 2017 to one count of making false statements to investigators about his contacts with Russian officials during the transition period. One day after Flynn’s guilty plea was announced, Trump said that he had to fire Flynn because he misled Vice President Mike Pence and “lied to the FBI.”