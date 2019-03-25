James Comey has been posting nature photos since the Mueller Report wrapped up — and people are really upset

Former FBI director James Comey has been posting ruminative photos and captions ever since Special Counsel Robert Mueller handed in his report Friday.

“Geologic time offers useful perspective,” he said in a cation to a photo of himself staring at the ocean from a cliff.

Comey is largely despised by Democrats and Republicans for how he handled investigations into Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump.

Ever since Special Counsel Robert Mueller concluded his report, former FBI director James Comey has been, well, rather emo.

On Twitter and Instagram, he’s been acting like a moody teenager, posting photos of himself staring at scenic natural landscapes and musing about the nature of time itself.

“Geologic time offers useful perspective,” he posted as one caption.

“So many questions,” he wrote on another.

The moody photos and captions have not endeared Comey to critics.

Comey is a controversial figure among both Democrats and Republicans. Many Democrats remain furious at him for criticizing Hillary Clinton for her handling of official emails two weeks before the 2016 presidential election, even as he remained silent about the ongoing FBI investigation into members of then-candidate Donald Trump’s campaign. Many Republicans dislike him because he ultimately declined to prosecute Clinton at the time, because he oversaw the Trump investigation in the first place, and because he derided Trump in his congressional testimony after Trump fired him and his subsequent book.

Now that Mueller has concluded his investigation into Russian election interference, everyone is out for Comey, and they’ve taken to Twitter to air their grievances.

Yes Mr @Comey . Let’s start with why did you sign off on the FISA warrant based on hrc lies in oct 2016. And in January 2017 say it’s “unverified and salacious” ? Did you commit a fraud of the FISA court or lie to the President Elect you hated? — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) March 24, 2019

there's one big question we still don't have an answer to: did comey go into the woods specifically to take that photo or does he have a collection of pensive silhouettes that he keeps around just in case — Ashley Feinberg (@ashleyfeinberg) March 25, 2019

In the end, your letter went a long way in getting us Trump. Your ego is too large apparently to apologize. But you owe the country an apology. — Amy Siskind ????️‍???? (@Amy_Siskind) March 25, 2019

"Did my decision to break with longstanding Department tradition inaugurate a rolling constitutional crisis? Sure. But some day — sooner than expected, actually, thanks in part to events I've set in motion — the ocean will overwhelm and wash away all of civilization." https://t.co/OFIWc1LwO2 — Ames Grawert (@AmesCG) March 25, 2019

when the edible kicks in https://t.co/Y6Kba9BJ1H — april glaser (@aprilaser) March 24, 2019

Sen. Lindsey Graham, the chairman of the Senate’s Judiciary Committee and a Republican ally of President Trump, used a tweet to suggest he might be summoned in front of the committee to testify again.

Could not agree more. See you soon. https://t.co/KNGzyDizdq — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) March 25, 2019

In an op-ed Comey published in November, Comey rhapsodized about taking a long view of time.

“We can’t fully control the natural rhythms of human history,” he wrote. “The history of America consoles us, but also calls us to action.”

Comey didn’t immediately respond to INSIDER’s request for comment.