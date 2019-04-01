Former FBI Director James Comey teases a 2020 presidential run in apparent April Fool’s joke

Former FBI Director James Comey on Monday sent out a tweet that he’s running for president in what was meant to be an April Fools joke.

Former FBI Director James Comey seemed to break the internet on Monday with a tweet suggesting he’s hopping in the 2020 race for president in what was meant to be an April Fools joke.

Comey’s tweet said, “I’m in. We need someone in the middle. #2020”

The tweet featured a picture of the former FBI director standing in the middle of a road with his back turned to the camera.

I’m in. We need someone in the middle. #2020 pic.twitter.com/IGt69bEQz1 — James Comey (@Comey) April 1, 2019

The former FBI director’s tweet generated a lot of reactions from other Twitter users. Many people did not find it amusing.

It’s all so funny isn’t it, this mess that’s almost entirely your fault. — Declan Cashin (@Tweet_Dec) April 1, 2019

you're exhausting. — marisa kabas (@MarisaKabas) April 1, 2019

Comey is a divisive figure in US politics given many Democrats feel he played an instrumental role in former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s loss in 2016.

At the same time, his abrupt firing as FBI director by President Donald Trump and subsequent willingness to speak out has earned Comey sympathy among some critics of the president.

With that said, it’s hard to see Comey seriously considering a run for the presidency at this time and his tweet on Monday was a joke.

Comey confirmed this in a follow-up tweet on Monday afternoon in which he took a jab at the president and urged Americans to vote for a Democratic candidate in 2020.

He tweeted, “But could you imagine a president who used this website to make dad jokes rather than to hurl insults? Happy #AprilFools. #VoteDem2020”