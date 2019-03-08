James Corden had the Jonas Brothers take a lie detector test on ‘Carpool Karaoke’ — and they joked he was going to split the band up again

- source
- The Late Late Show with James Corden / YouTube
- The Jonas Brothers are celebrating their reunion with a one-week residency on “The Late Late Show with James Corden.”
- The boy band joined Corden for the latest edition of “Carpool Karaoke,” which aired on Thursday evening.
- During the appearance, Nick, Kevin, and Joe sang some of their greatest hits including “Lovebug,” as well as their new single “Sucker.”
- Corden also had the brothers take a lie detector test, and asked them questions about who was the best singer, whether any of the others’ wives got on their nerves, and even: “How many times have you thought about punching Nick because he split up the band?”
- Kevin jokingly told Corden at the end of the test: “Thanks for breaking up the band [again].”
- Watch the video below.