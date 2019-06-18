James Corden hosted Michelle Obama, Benedict Cumberbatch, and more in an epic USA v. UK dodgeball game

- “The Late Late Show with James Corden” hosted an epic game of dodgeball between the UK and USA on Monday night.
- Corden served as captain of Team UK, which included Harry Styles, Benedict Cumberbatch, John Bradley, and Reggie Watts.
- Former first lady Michelle Obama captained Team USA, with teammates Mila Kunis, Melissa McCarthy, Lena Waithe, Allison Janney, and Kate Hudson.
- The teams played three rounds before Team USA ultimately emerged victorious.
