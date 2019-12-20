Watch James Corden, Taylor Swift, and their ‘Cats’ costars lap up milk and participate in more feline activities at ‘Cat School’

- source
- “Cats” actor James Corden (Bustopher Jones) teamed up with his costars – Taylor Swift (Bombalurina), Jason Derulo (Rum Tum Tugger), Rebel Wilson (Jennyanydots), Jennifer Hudson (Grizabella), and Francesca Hayward (Victoria) – to go through “vigorous training” as part of “Cat School.”
- The “The Late Late Show” segment aired on Thursday on CBS and was a spoof of the real-life “cat school” that the cast attended prior to filming the movie, as a way for them to get familiarized with feline movements and traits.
- The actors wore onesies, tutus, and animal ears as they participated in vocal training by singing the word “meow,” pushed around a giant fake mouse, chased a laser dot, showed off their best cat struts, and drank milk from a huge bowl.
- “I was just recently named artist of the decade, but after people see me lap up milk from that giant saucer, I’m pretty sure they’ll take that away,” Swift, who was presented with the title at the American Music Awards, said.
- At the end of the training, Hudson was awarded with the trophy for “best in show.”
