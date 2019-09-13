James Gunn just confirmed a massive 24-person cast for his ‘Suicide Squad’ movie and he hints that not everyone’s going to survive

- source
- Warner Bros.
- Warner Bros.’ “The Suicide Squad” begins filming later this month and director James Gunn just confirmed 24 cast members who will be in the film.
- Margot Robbie, Jai Courtney, Joel Kinnaman, and Viola Davis will carry over from the first film while plenty of new actors will join the new film.
- What’s really interesting is how many people from the Marvel Cinematic Universe are joining the new film, including David Dastmalchian (“Ant-Man”) and Taika Waititi (“Thor: Ragnarok” director).
- Gunn’s longtime collaborators Michael Rooker (“Guardians of the Galaxy”) and brother, Sean Gunn (also “GotG”) will also appear in the movie.
- Nathan Fillion, John Cena, Idris Elba, Peter Capaldi, Pete Davidson, and Gunn’s longtime girlfriend Jennifer Holland will also star. In a post shared to Twitter and Instagram, Gunn warned that fans shouldn’t “get too attached” to any of the actors in the movie, hinting that some of them may be killed off.
- No surprise there. If you’re familiar with the “Suicide Squad” comics, the group is made up of villains and former villains who work for a government agency. If they step out of line on their missions or try to go AWOL, they’re instantly killed.
- “The Suicide Squad” is scheduled for an August 6, 2021. See the full confirmed cast below.
