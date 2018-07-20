Director James Gunn has been fired from ‘Guardians of the Galaxy 3’ after offensive tweets resurface

caption James Gunn. source Jesse Grant/Getty

Disney has fired the director James Gunn from the third “Guardians of the Galaxy” movie because of old offensive tweets of his that recently resurfaced.

“The offensive attitudes and statements discovered on James’ Twitter feed are indefensible and inconsistent with our studio’s values, and we have severed our business relationship with him,” Walt Disney Studios Chairman Alan Horn said in a statement.

"The offensive attitudes and statements discovered on James' Twitter feed are indefensible and inconsistent with our studio's values, and we have severed our business relationship with him," Walt Disney Studios Chairman Alan Horn said in a statement to Business Insider.

Gunn was writing the script for the third “Guardians” movie, which was set to begin shooting in the fall with a 2020 release date.

Gunn’s offensive tweets, mostly from 2010 and 2011, were brought to light by conservative personalities who opposed Gunn’s criticism of President Donald Trump and the Republican Party.

In one 2010 tweet, Gunn wrote: “The Expendables was so manly I f—ed the s— out of the little p—- boy next to me! The boys ARE back in town!”

On Thursday night, Gunn addressed the controversy in a series of tweets, saying, “As I’ve developed as a person, so has my work and my humor.”

He said in another tweet: “In the past, I have apologized for humor of mine that hurt people. I truly felt sorry and meant every word of my apologies.”

The “Guardians of the Galaxy” franchise has been one of the most successful for Disney/Marvel. Last year’s “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” was the fifth-highest-grossing domestic release of 2017 and earned over $860 million worldwide.

A representative for Gunn did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.